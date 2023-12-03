Newcastle United's best ever signings

Newcastle United have had some truly special players pull on the famous black and white striped shirt throughout their history – and a great many of them have been signed from other clubs.

From legends of the Magpies' early years, to greats of the Premier League era, we've picked out Newcastle's best signings ever.

Here we go...

34. Nick Pope

(Image credit: Getty Images)

A supremely safe pair of hands between the sticks for the Newcastle side which ended the club's 20-year Champions League absence in 2022/23, Nick Pope arrived from Burnley for £10m in the summer of 2022.

The England goalkeeper kept 13 Premier League clean sheets over the course of that campaign – especially impressive considering he spent much of it playing with an injured finger.

33. Miguel Almiron

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Signed from MLS outfit Atlanta United in January 2019 for £21m – then a club-record fee – it took Miguel Almiron a fair while to really get going in a Newcastle shirt.

But Eddie Howe's appointment as manager in late 2021 worked wonders for the enormously entertaining Paraguayan, who enjoyed a career-defining 2022/23 season, registering numerous key goal contributions to help the Magpies secure a top-four Premier League finish.

32. Hatem Ben Arfa

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Initially signed on loan from Marseille in the summer of 2010, Hatem Ben Arfa made his switch to Newcastle permanent halfway through the 2010/11 season – and the Frenchman delighted the Toon Army with some memorable moments over the next few years.

But there was none more special than his spectacular solo effort against Bolton Wanderers at St. James' Park in 2012, when he unstoppably dribbled half the length of the pitch to score one of the best goals in Premier League history.

31. Jonas Gutierrez

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The moustache and ponytail combo was questionable; Jonas Gutierrez's footballing impact for Newcastle was not: the Argentine midfielder became a firm fan favourite on Tyneside.

Signed from Real Mallorca in 2008, El Galgo (The Greyhound), Gutierrez was an impressive athlete who helped the Magpies straight back to the Premier League after suffering relegation with them in his first season at the club.

He made 205 appearances for Newcastle in all, playing on after beating testicular cancer towards the end of his Magpies career.

30. Terry McDermott

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Terry McDermott made 169 appearances for Newcastle across two spells, joining from Bury in 1973 before leaving for Liverpool the following year – then returning to the North East in 1982, seeing out his career at St. James' Park.

A 1973 Anglo-Italian Cup winner with the Magpies, the future England midfielder also helped Joe Harvey's side to the final of the FA Cup that year.

He later served as an assistant to a number of Newcastle managers, chiefly Kevin Keegan.

29. Joelinton

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Signed from Hoffenheim for a club-record £40m in July 2019, Joelinton was well on his way to becoming one of the biggest flops in Premier League history.

That's because Newcastle brought him in as a centre-forward – but his remarkable morphing into a battling box-to-box midfielder under Eddie Howe suggests he never really was a striker.

Almost overnight, the Brazil international became a completely different player – and his club side were all the better for it.

28. Fabricio Coloccini

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Club captain for much of his eight-year Newcastle stay, curly-haired Argentine centre-half Fabricio Coloccini joined from Deportivo La Coruna in the summer of 2008.

He couldn't save the Magpies from relegation to the Championship at the end of the 2008/09 season – but he stuck with them as they won an immediate promotion back to the top flight, featuring 275 times for the club in all.

A commanding, all-action defender, Coloccini was included in the 2009/10 PFA Championship Team of the Year and the 2011/12 Premier League equivalent.

27. Laurent Robert

(Image credit: Getty Images)

One of the finest free-kick takers in Premier League history, Laurent Robert scored 11 such goals for Newcastle – among the most ever in England's top flight since the 1992/93 season.

A £10m acquisition from PSG in 2001, the French winger possessed a seriously powerful shot – as he frequently demonstrated from free-kicks and open play – finding the net 32 times in 181 games for the Magpies.

26. Demba Ba

(Image credit: Getty Images)

He came; he scored; he departed. Demba Ba's time at Newcastle was brief but full of goals – 29 of them in 58 appearances altogether, including 13 in 20 Premier League games from the start of the 2012/13 season.

Released by West Ham following their relegation to the Championship in 2012, the Senegal striker must go down as one of the best free signings of the Premier League era.

He left Newcastle for Chelsea in January 2013, generating a £7.5m transfer fee for the Magpies.

25. Fabian Schar

(Image credit: Getty Images)

A rock at the back and a strong free-kick taker, Fabian Schar is a bit of a modern Newcastle legend – having joined from Deportivo La Coruna after their relegation from La Liga in 2018.

Crucial to the Magpies Premier League joint best defensive record of 33 goals conceded in 2022/23, the Swiss international won the division's February 2019 Goal of the Month award for his 30-yard rocket against Burnley.

24. Kieran Trippier

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Regular captain as Newcastle secured Champions League qualification under Eddie Howe in 2022/23, Kieran Trippier walked away with the club's Player of the Year award at the end of that campaign – as well as making the PFA Premier League Team of the Year.

Signed from Atletico Madrid in January 2022, the England right-back brought quality defensive nous and deadly set-piece ability to the Magpies.

In September 2023, he registered three assists in an 8-0 mauling of Sheffield United.

23. Faustino Asprilla

(Image credit: Getty Images)

A 90s Premier League icon, Colombian favourite Faustino Asprilla moved from Parma to Newcastle in February 1996, famously rocking up in a big woollen coat to finalise his deal during a snowstorm.

Fondly nicknamed Tino by the fans, Asprilla lit up St. James' Park (and other Premier League grounds) with frequent displays of dazzling individual brilliance, playing a starring role as Kevin Keegan's Entertainers finished second in the top flight in 1996/97.

22. Bruno Guimaraes

(Image credit: Getty Images)

One of a multitude of big-money signings made shortly after Newcastle's transformative Saudi takeover, Brazil star Bruno Guimaraes joined from Lyon for £40m in January 2022.

And it didn't take him long to establish himself as one of the top box-to-box midfielders in world football – while he also showed off that classic Samba flair by notching his first Magpies goal with an audacious backheeled volley against Southampton.

21. Nolberto Solano

(Image credit: Getty Images)

One of Peru's very best players of all time – and the first to make a meaningful impact in the Premier League – Nolberto Nobby Solano is fondly remembered in the North East.

Signed from Boca Juniors in 1998, the midfielder had two spells at St. James' Park and, like his contemporary Laurent Robert, was a free-kick specialist.

Voted the Magpies' Player of the Year for 2001/02, Solano – who was capped 95 ti,es by his country – has described himself as an "adopted Geordie".

20. Yohan Cabaye

(Image credit: Getty Images)

A key cog in Newcastle's midfield between 2011 and 2014, Yohan Cabaye brought more than a touch of class to St. James' Park, arriving after spending the first seven years of his career with Lille.

In December 2013, shortly before he left for PSG, Cabaye made history by scoring the only goal of the game against Manchester United – clinching the Magpies' first victory at Old Trafford for 41 years.

19. Craig Bellamy

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Brought in from Coventry City in the summer of 2001, Craig Bellamy wasted no time in making his mark at Newcastle, taking home the 2001/02 PFA Young Player of the Year Award for his prodigious performances in black and white.

Described by manager Sir Bobby Robson as "a great player wrapped round an unusual and volatile character" – which was pretty much spot on – the Welshman formed a strong strike partnership with Alan Shearer in his first season on Tyneside.

Bellamy scored 43 goals for the Magpies in total, helping the team to top-four Premier League finishes in 2001/02 and 2002/03.

18. Gary Speed

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Gary Speed was a great player and, more importantly, a great man – and he is sorely missed by supporters of all the clubs he played for throughout his 22-year career.

The legendary Welsh midfielder spent six of those 22 years with Newcastle, where he was signed from Everton by Kenny Dalglish in February 1998.

Speed played a big role in the Magpies reaching successive FA Cup finals in 1998 and 1999, and featured in all 38 Premier League games during his second and final seasons at the club.

17. David Ginola

(Image credit: Getty Images)

French Player of the Year two years previously, David Ginola made the switch from PSG to Newcastle in 1995 – and he needed no time to get to grips with the rigours of the Premier League.

Included in the 1995/96 PFA Team of the Year, the swashbuckling winger was instrumental as Kevin Keegan's Magpies finished second in the top flight that season – four points behind champions Manchester United.

16. Philippe Albert

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Another fine continental European signing made by Newcastle during the 90s, big Belgian centre-half Philippe Albert arrived from Anderlecht on his 27th birthday in 1994 (and took the number 27 shirt).

He later claimed he opted for a move to St. James' Park after turning down Juventus and Fiorentina – at a time when Serie A was still in its pomp.

Albert was a defender, but he absolutely loved a marauding run forward – and it often paid off, such as when he chipped Peter Schmeichel from 20 yards in a 5-0 thrashing of Manchester United in October 1996.

15. Les Ferdinand

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Les Ferdinand banged in 41 goals in two Premier League campaigns for Newcastle (25 in 1995/96 and 16 in 1996/97) – and not one of them came from the penalty spot.

A natural scorer, the England striker joined from QPR for £6m and went on to net 50 times in 84 appearances for the Magpies in all competitions.

Twice a Premier League runner-up before leaving for Tottenham in 1997, Ferdinand's barnstorming debut season saw him scoop the PFA Players' Player of the Year prize.

14. Jimmy Lawrence

(Image credit: Alamy)

Part of Newcastle's first three First Division title-winning sides, legendary Scottish goalkeeper Jimmy Lawrence joined the Magpies from Hibernian in 1904 – and spent the remaining 18 years of his career with them.

Racking up just shy of 500 appearances for Newcastle altogether, Lawrence – who was capped once by Scotland – also helped his team to FA Cup glory in 1909/10, the first time the club lifted the famous trophy.

13. Chris Waddle

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Born and bred in Tyne and Wear, Chris Waddle began his career with Durham non-League outfit Tow Law Town – who sold him to Newcastle for a meagre £1,000 in the summer of 1980.

Still only 19 when he made his Magpies first-team debut, the delightfully tricky winger eventually had to leave for Tottenham in order to play top-flight football – but his time at St. James' Park made him into the fine player he was at club and international level.

12. Kevin Keegan

(Image credit: Danny Brannigan/Hulton Archive)

Few non-Geordies have had such a close association with Newcastle United as Yorkshireman Kevin Keegan – who enjoyed two sensational seasons in black and white towards the very end of his playing career.

Signed from Southampton just ahead of the 1982/83 campaign, the England legend – who had won the Ballon d'Or in 1978 and 1979 – was voted the Magpies' 1982/83 and 1983/84 Player of the Year as he tore up the Second Division with 37 goals in 68 games.

Keegan returned to St. James' Park as manager in 1992, guiding Newcastle back to the top flight a year later – and agonisingly close to the Premier League title in 1995/96...

11. Joe Harvey

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Another who earned legendary status at Newcastle both on and off the pitch, Joe Harvey was a two-time FA Cup winner with the Magpies as a player – before leading them to the First Division title and Inter-Cities Fairs Cup, among other trophies, as a manager.

Brought in from Bradford City just before the end of World War II, the former Wolves and Bournemouth half-back spent the remaining eight years of his playing career with Newcastle – where he was handed the captain's armband after his debut (a natural role for him given his service as an army sergeant-major).

10. Malcolm Macdonald

(Image credit: Evening Standard/Hulton Archive/Getty Images)

Pacey, powerful and prolific, Malcolm Macdonald made more appearances and scored more goals for Newcastle than any other club during his career.

Signed from Luton Town in 1971 for £180,000 – a considerable sum back in those days – London-born Macdonald immediately endeared himself to the Toon Army by finding the net 30 times during his first season.

In fact, he never scored fewer than 24 goals in a campaign for the Magpies – and it was no surprise when Arsenal came calling in 1976.

9. Frank Clark

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Picked up from North East non-Leaguers Crook Town in 1962, reliable left-back Frank Clark amassed more than 450 appearances for Newcastle, helping them to victory in the 1968/69 Inter-Cities Fairs Cup.

A Second Division title winner with the Magpies in 1964/65, Clark spent 13 years at St. James' Park before leaving to see out his career with Brian Clough's Nottingham Forest.

8. Bill McCracken

(Image credit: Alamy)

Famous for his part in the development of the offside trap, Bill McCracken captained Newcastle and the Ireland national team, moving to St. James' Park from Northern Irish outfit Lisburn Distillery in 1904.

On Tyneside, he starred in the Magpies' first three English title triumphs and their maiden FA Cup success – also helping them to the final on two other occasions.

7. Bobby Mitchell

(Image credit: Alamy)

Signed from Scotland's Third Lanark for £16,000 in 1949, Scottish international outside left Bobby Mitchell tasted glory as a member of Newcastle's three FA Cup-winning teams of the 50s.

In total, he racked up over 400 appearances and notched more than 100 goals for the Magpies, becoming immensely popular among the St. James' Park faithful for his attacking exploits.

6. Andy Cole

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Andy Cole's record off 68 goals in 84 games for Newcastle speaks for itself: he was one of the most prolific strikers in the game during the early 90s, joining the Magpies from Bristol City in February 1993.

Newcastle broke their transfer record to land Cole – who, in his first full season at St. James' Park, banged in 34 Premier League goals, a single-campaign total which went unsurpassed until Erling Haaland struck 36 times in his first season for Manchester City.

Needless to say, that won Cole the Goal the Golden Boot – and he also picked up Newcastle's Player of the Year prize and PFA Young Player of the Year.

5. Rob Lee

(Image credit: Ben Radford/Allsport)

Signed from Charlton Athletic in 1992 and promoted to the top flight with Newcastle in 1993, Rob Lee enjoyed a memorable decade-long stay at St. James' Park, making a total of 381 appearances – and scoring 56 goals.

An integral midfield member of Kevin Keegan's Entertainers side, Lee helped the Magpies to two second-placed Premier League finishes and was included in the 1995/96 PFA Team of the Year.

4. Shay Given

(Image credit: Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images)

Widely considered Newcastle's greatest goalkeeper of all time, Shay Given joined the Magpies from Blackburn Rovers in the summer of 1997, reuniting with old boss Kenny Dalglish – who made the Irish great one of his first signings at St. James' Park.

Over the next 12 years, Given marked himself out as one of the best 'keepers in the Premier League, making 462 appearances in all competitions and winning back-to-back Newcastle Player of the Year awards in 2005 and 2006.

3. Hughie Gallacher

(Image credit: Kirby/Getty Images)

Utterly prolific in front of goal for Newcastle during the latter half of the 20s, Hughie Gallacher fired the Magpies to the 1926/27 First Division title, finding the net 36 times in 38 appearances.

A £6,500 acquisition from Aidrieonians in December 1925, the Scotland striker (who managed a remarkable 24 goals in 20 games for his country) belongs right up there with Newcastle's best ever players.

2. Peter Beardsley

(Image credit: Shaun Botterill/Allsport)

Nineties Premier League icon Peter Beardsley failed to make the grade at Newcastle as a youngster – but he made the grade and then some during his two subsequent stints on Tyneside.

First brought to St. James' Park by Arthur Cox in 1983, the dribble-loving Beardsley was the Magpies 1984/85 and 1985/86 Player of the Year.

He left for Liverpool in 1987 but returned six years later, taking his Newcastle appearance total to 326 and his goals tally 119 as one of Kevin Keegan's foremost Entertainers.

1. Alan Shearer

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Newcastle's best ever signing and Newcastle's best ever player whether signed or homegrown, Alan Shearer has long enjoyed godlike status on Tyneside – and it's not exactly hard to see why.

A Premier League champion with Blackburn Rovers in 1994/95, Shearer cemented his status as one of greatest strikers of all time after joining his hometown club for a world-record £15m in 1996.

In 10 years at Newcastle, Shearer averaged better than a goal every other game, finding the net 206 times in 405 appearances – and winning the last of his three Premier League Golden Boots in Newcastle colours in 1996/97.