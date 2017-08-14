Nicklas Bendtner channels inner Quaresma to score exquisite trivela goal

Ricardo Quaresma has often been considered master of the trivela goal, by which a player scores a curled shot with the outside of their boot – but now he's got some competition.

Former Arsenal, Birmingham, Sunderland, Juventus (!), Wolfs.. (OK, he’s played for a lot of clubs) striker Nicklas Bendtner has emulated the Portuguese winger by scoring a similarly brilliant effort for Eliteserien leaders Rosenborg.

Best remembered in England for his entertaining off-field behaviour, Bendtner has won over Rosenborg fans with nine goals in 18 games this season, making him the division's fourth-highest goalscorer. Last weekend he hit the headlines for 'celebrating' a goal by moaning at a team-mate.

Rosenborg were 1-0 down to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s Molde when Bendtner picked up the ball inside the box and stunned goalkeeper Mathias Eriksen with a fabulous first-time strike that flew into the top corner.

It got better for the league leaders when they scored a winner in the 83rd minute, thus extending their advantage to eight points with 11 games remaining.

