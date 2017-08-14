Spennymoor fixture called off after bus breaks down... again

There’s never a good time to break down, but National League North outfit Spennymoor Town have suffered the ignominy twice in a week after their team coach failed to get them to their fixture at Boston United on Saturday.

The County Durham club, with two wins from two in 2017/18 so far, were travelling to Boston’s Jakemans Stadium last weekend when the bus transporting them suffered a mechanical failure on the A1, forcing it to pull over more than two hours away from its destination.

After it became apparent that a delayed kick-off wouldn't make much difference, the referee eventually called the game off. Supporters who made the 165-mile journey will receive a full refund for their troubles, and travel will be free for the rearranged fixture.

SEE ALSO These are the 18 worst football kits of the 2017/18 season

Unfortunately for those hardy fans, however, this wasn’t a one-off: earlier in the week a supporters' coach broke down on its way to Spennymoor's game against FC United of Manchester.

In a sorry statement, Spennymoor assured fans that they'd been in touch with travel providers Compass Royston, who they’ve had ‘minimal issues’ with over the last six years.

Spennymoor’s next game is at home to Bradford Park Avenue, assuming both teams turn up. It’s certainly one way of protecting their unbeaten run so far this season.

In Other News... on FourFourTwo.com