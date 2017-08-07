Nicklas Bendtner 'celebrates' goal for Rosenborg by moaning at team-mate
Despite netting his eighth goal of the season, the former Arsenal and Nottingham Forest hitman was far from happy.
Bendtner is enjoying something of a career resurgence in Norway, and got on the scoresheet as Rosenborg defeated Kristiansund 4-1 at the weekend.
But despite striking to give his side a two-goal cushion, Bendtner lambasted team-mate Milan Jevtovic for not passing the ball to him in the first place, after the Serbian's initial shot deflected back off a Kristiansund defender and then fell to Bendtner.
In fairness, the former Gunner had a point – but it didn't stop team-mate Matthias Vilhjalmsson trying to literally force a smile from the 29-year-old Bendtner.
