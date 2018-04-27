Nicklas Bendtner's outstanding solo goal hands Rosenborg the Norwegian Super Cup

Bendtner has been prolific in Norway since joining Rosenborg from Nottingham Forest in March 2017.

The 30-year-old scored 23 goals in his debut season, and now has three in his first seven matches of the new campaign.

Bendtner showed off his supreme confidence in front of goal in Rosenborg's 1-0 Super Cup final victory over Lillestrom on Thursday night. In the 52nd minute, he ruthlessly nutmegged defender Malte Amundsen before slotting the ball home with a fine finish.

An excellent goal from Lord Bendtner it was – although these days he goes by a different moniker.

Team-mate Pal Andre Helland revealed last season that the Danish striker goes by the name 'Emperor' at Rosenborg, as 'Lord' was already taken by striker Mushaga Bakenga.

"Besides, we all agreed that 'Lord' was an insufficient title for someone with Nicklas's CV," Helland added in an interview with Nettavisen.

