Watch: Boca Juniors striker misses wide open goal in Copa Libertadores action
Ramon Abila actually cleared the ball away from the goal he was trying to shoot into. Impressive...
Carlos Tevez's Boca lost 2-0 to Palmeiras in their Copa Libertadores Group H clash on Wednesday night in Buenos Aires.
But it could have been a very different story had Abila not messed up a glorious chance to pull Boca back to 1-1 shortly before half-time.
In the 40th minute, Cristian Pavon drilled a dangerous ball across the goalmouth, leaving Abila with the simple task of tapping the ball home. Unfortunately for the 28-year-old, he completely scuffed his lines and failed to connect properly, knocking his effort away from goal rather than towards it.
It could take the poor striker a while to live that one down.
Goals from Palmeiras's Keno (40') and Lucas Lima (67') secured a vital victory for the visitors as they moved five points clear of Boca at the top of the group with two games left to play.
See also...
Watch: Referee blowsfull-timewhistle just before Flamengo's 'winning' goal
Arsenal legend Tony Adams in line to manager Singapore national team, say reports
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.