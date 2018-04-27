Watch: Boca Juniors striker misses wide open goal in Copa Libertadores action

Carlos Tevez's Boca lost 2-0 to Palmeiras in their Copa Libertadores Group H clash on Wednesday night in Buenos Aires.

But it could have been a very different story had Abila not messed up a glorious chance to pull Boca back to 1-1 shortly before half-time.

In the 40th minute, Cristian Pavon drilled a dangerous ball across the goalmouth, leaving Abila with the simple task of tapping the ball home. Unfortunately for the 28-year-old, he completely scuffed his lines and failed to connect properly, knocking his effort away from goal rather than towards it.

It could take the poor striker a while to live that one down.

Goals from Palmeiras's Keno (40') and Lucas Lima (67') secured a vital victory for the visitors as they moved five points clear of Boca at the top of the group with two games left to play.

