Watch: Referee blows full-time whistle just before Flamengo's 'winning' goal

Flamengo drew 0-0 with Colombian side Santa Fe in their Copa Libertadores group clash in Bogota on Wednesday night.

The first time that these two sides met last week came in controversial circumstances. The match was played inside an empty Maracana Stadium as a punishment to Flamengo for fan violence which marred last December's Copa Sudamericana final. That match finished 1-1.

But on Wednesday, Uruguayan referee Daniel Fedorczuk stole the show after a hugely contentious decision in the last few seconds of added time.

Just after he blew the final whistle, Flamengo substitute Geuvanio slotted the ball past goalkeeper Robinson Zapata – but his goal was ruled out, as Fedorczuk had already signalled the end of the game.

Flamengo's players and coaching staff complained to the referee, but ultimately he failed to overturn his decision and the game ended goalless.

Nevertheless, the Brazilian club remain unbeaten at the top of Group D on six points after four matches.

