The Chelsea 2024/25 home kit is out - and it's absolutely disgusting

The Chelsea 2024/25 home kit is out, with Nike taking plenty of risks in this unique new design.
After a tough few seasons for Chelsea fans, in which the new owners have completely dismantled a Champions League-winning side with a view to the future, things are now looking up after a promising, albeit inconsistent, 2023/24 season.
And ahead of the new term, there's now more reason to get excited for Blues supporters, with Nike releasing the Chelsea 2024/25 home kit - though its look has the potential to divide opinion.
The Chelsea 2024/25 home kit has plenty of unique features - though not all of them are good
Just like Chelsea's transfer policy in recent years, Nike haven't played it safe for their brand new home kit. With colours aplenty, a streaking design and the club crest changing colour once again, there's an awful lot going on here.
Alongside Chelsea's customary blue base, light blue streaks across the shirt as part of a wavy design perfectly suited to their youthful squad - with Thiago Silva departing, Raheem Sterling is now the side's oldest outfield player at just 29.
Cole Palmer's ice-cold influence, meanwhile, could give reason as to why the white from the crest has been replaced by a light blue, in what is another change to Chelsea's badge following the iridescent offering from 2023/24. But that's not all: the crest and Nike Swoosh are both bordered by orange detailing, with that same colour making its way onto the sleeves, too.
Orange has previously been seen on Chelsea shirts of years gone by, most notably in the 1994/95 campaign, though Blues fans will hope their fate is a little better than an 11th-place Premier League finish and exits in the fourth and third rounds of the FA Cup and League Cup.
In (another) change, sponsor Infinite Athlete departs from the front of the Chelsea kit, having only taken up that position midway through the 2023/24 season. Their replacement on the front of the shirt hasn't been confirmed, though, with a blank space currently occupying the top.
