Notts County season preview 2023/24: Are back-to-back promotions possible?

The Notts County season preview 2023/24 is quietly optimistic of achieving back-to-back promotions.

The swashbuckling Magpies bagged a whopping 107 National League points and are superbly coached by Luke Williams.

Meanwhile, David McGoldrick’s return to Meadow Lane represents League Two’s standout capture, while goalkeeper Aidan Stone is a good signing from League One Port Vale. With their squad, Notts County will certainly challenge at the sharp end of the division.

Notts County season preview 2023/24, the fan's view: Paul Smith (@psmithyjourno)

Last season was a rollercoaster. We pushed Hollywood FC all season and the gut-wrenching play-off win made four seasons of non-league worth it.

This season will be different because we’re not going to Solihull away.

The big talking point is whether we can go again. It feels as though last season was just the start.

Our most underrated player is Sam Austin. He always makes an impact when needed and his minutes-per-goal involvement is right up there.

Our key player will be David McGoldrick. His return was unexpected given he was one of League One’s top scorers. With Ruben Rodrigues going, McGoldrick must replace his creativity.

The opposition player I’d love here is Oxford’s Rodrigues... too soon? Stockport’s Will Collar impresses me too.

I’m least looking forward to playing MK Dons. I still despise their existence and their soulless stadium, while our record against them is also appalling.

The pantomime villain will be Nigel Clough. Being Mansfield’s manager is enough, but he also has the character and personality to get under the skin... plus his obvious Forest connections.

Fans think our owners are quiet and unassuming. The Reedtz brothers, Chris and Alex, are the perfect antidote to their predecessors.

The thing my club really gets right is its media output. It’s of a Premier League standard. The content they put out around the Wembley win was phenomenal.

The one change I’d make would be to move the away fans closer to the hardcore home end – the Kop – for a better atmosphere.

The fans’ opinion of the gaffer is that he’s a hugely likeable character and immensely popular for achieving promotion in his first year. He’s in tune with the club and his coaching style is of a much higher standing.

If he left, he should be replaced by his clone? He feels irreplaceable. Luke Williams leaving would be far more catastrophic than any player going.

We’ll finish 6th or 7th. I think we’ll sneak a play-off spot. And, after last season’s drama, we may have the experience to deliver at Wembley...

