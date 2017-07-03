Oldham's Ryan McLaughlin fools social media by pretending to sign for Barcelona

McLaughlin pulled off a strong staged photo on Twitter to suggest he may have actually signed for Barcelona.

The full-back, who actually signed new deal at Boundary Park his summer, has been on holiday and took in a stadium tour of the illustrious Camp Nou.

While he was there, the former Liverpool youth-teamer also made sure to pick up the latest Barcelona home strip from the club shop. So, with the stadium backdrop and new shirt in hand, the 22-year-old decided to get social media abuzz by pretending to be a part of the summer's most surprising transfer.

The responses suggested he certainly fooled a few people. Kudos.

