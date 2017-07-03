Manchester United unveil new 2017/18 home kit

With an effort that supposedly "pays homage to the classic kits of the past", Manchester United's new shirt features the trademark adidas three stripes along its shoulders.

The strip also sports white and black sleeves that are allegedly emblematic of the flags seen on matchdays at Old Trafford.

The home shirt has been put up for sale today and will be debuted when Jose Mourinho's men take on LA Galaxy in their opening pre-season friendly on July 15 at the StubHub Center in Los Angeles.

United released their away kit in May.

