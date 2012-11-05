Our Best Goal part 1: Aberdeen to Bury
For the December issue of FourFourTwo, we asked the fans for their club's finest ever goal. A pleasing number of you responded, and an exciting number of the goals are online for all to see. So sit back and enjoy these belters..
ABERDEEN
Charlie Nicholas vs Celtic: Pittodrie, February 17, 1990
ACCRINGTON STANLEY
Michael Welch vs Stockport County: Edgeley Park, August 18, 2006
ALDERSHOT TOWN
Scott Donnelly vs Cheltenham Town: Recreation Ground, September 26, 2009
No video found: if you know of one, contact@fourfourtwo.com
ARSENAL
Dennis Bergkamp vs Leicester City: Filbert Street, August 27, 1997
ASTON VILLA
Dalian Atkinson vs Wimbledon: Selhurst Park, October 3, 1992
BARNET
Cliff Akurang vs Rotherham: Don Valley Stadium, October 18, 2008
No video found: if you know of one, contact@fourfourtwo.com
BARNSLEY
Darren Barnard vs Huddersfield Town: Oakwell, November 27, 1998
BIRMINGHAM CITY
Barry Bridges vs Arsenal: St Andrews, March 12, 1968
No video found: if you know of one, contact@fourfourtwo.com
BLACKBURN ROVERS
Morten Gamst Pedersen vs Fulham: Ewood Park, August 20, 2005
BLACKPOOL
Mickey Walsh vs Sunderland: Bloomfield Road, February 1, 1975
BOLTON WANDERERS
Frank Worthington vs Ipswich Town: Burnden Park, April 21, 1979
BOURNEMOUTH
Paul Moulden v Newcastle United: Dean Court, September 9 1989
No video found: if you know of one, contact@fourfourtwo.com
BRADFORD CITY
Stan Collymore vs Leeds United: Valley Parade, October 29, 2000
BRENTFORD
Paul Brooker vs Swindon: County Ground, April 22, 2006
BRIGHTON & HOVE ALBION
Bobby Zamora vs Halifax Town: Withdean Stadium, December 2, 2000
No video found: if you know of one, contact@fourfourtwo.com
BRISTOL CITY
David Noble vs Crystal Palace: Selhurst Park, May 10, 2008
BRISTOL ROVERS
Rickie Lambert vs Luton Town: Kenilworth Road, September 8, 2007
BURNLEY
Tommy Cummings vs Newcastle: Turf Moor, January 19, 1952
No video found: if you know of one, contact@fourfourtwo.com
BURTON ALBION
Dale Anderson vs Hucknall Town: Eton Park, September 18, 2001
No video found: if you know of one, contact@fourfourtwo.com
BURY
Darren Bullock vs Sunderland: Gigg Lane, April 13, 1999
No video found: if you know of one, contact@fourfourtwo.com
