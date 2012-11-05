-----------------------------Our Best Goal part 1: Aberdeen to Bury

For the December issue of FourFourTwo, we asked the fans for their club's finest ever goal. A pleasing number of you responded, and an exciting number of the goals are online for all to see. So sit back and enjoy these belters..

ABERDEEN

Charlie Nicholas vs Celtic: Pittodrie, February 17, 1990



ACCRINGTON STANLEY

Michael Welch vs Stockport County: Edgeley Park, August 18, 2006



ALDERSHOT TOWN

Scott Donnelly vs Cheltenham Town: Recreation Ground, September 26, 2009

ARSENAL

Dennis Bergkamp vs Leicester City: Filbert Street, August 27, 1997



ASTON VILLA

Dalian Atkinson vs Wimbledon: Selhurst Park, October 3, 1992



BARNET

Cliff Akurang vs Rotherham: Don Valley Stadium, October 18, 2008

BARNSLEY

Darren Barnard vs Huddersfield Town: Oakwell, November 27, 1998



BIRMINGHAM CITY

Barry Bridges vs Arsenal: St Andrews, March 12, 1968

BLACKBURN ROVERS

Morten Gamst Pedersen vs Fulham: Ewood Park, August 20, 2005



BLACKPOOL

Mickey Walsh vs Sunderland: Bloomfield Road, February 1, 1975



BOLTON WANDERERS

Frank Worthington vs Ipswich Town: Burnden Park, April 21, 1979



BOURNEMOUTH

Paul Moulden v Newcastle United: Dean Court, September 9 1989

BRADFORD CITY

Stan Collymore vs Leeds United: Valley Parade, October 29, 2000



BRENTFORD

Paul Brooker vs Swindon: County Ground, April 22, 2006



BRIGHTON & HOVE ALBION

Bobby Zamora vs Halifax Town: Withdean Stadium, December 2, 2000

BRISTOL CITY

David Noble vs Crystal Palace: Selhurst Park, May 10, 2008



BRISTOL ROVERS

Rickie Lambert vs Luton Town: Kenilworth Road, September 8, 2007



BURNLEY

Tommy Cummings vs Newcastle: Turf Moor, January 19, 1952

BURTON ALBION

Dale Anderson vs Hucknall Town: Eton Park, September 18, 2001

BURY

Darren Bullock vs Sunderland: Gigg Lane, April 13, 1999

