Perugia dressing room is robbed by thieves mid-game

This is generally not what's meant by having to overcome a hostile home crowd.

On Tuesday night, Perugia beat Brescia 2-0 in Serie B, with a goal in either half enough to sneak the hosts back into the playoff positions. It's a result which seems more impressive once you know that the Perugia dressing room was actually robbed between the first half beginning and the players returning to it at half-time. The interval lasted for 25 minutes after the referee was made aware of the situation.

No arrests have yet been made, but reports have confirmed that electronic devices, jewellery, cash and even one player's expensive watch were all taken.

See also...

In Other News...