The PES 2019 demo is out now

PES has been forced to watch on solemnly from the sidelines while FIFA has hoovered up the hype for years now, but the loveable console classic still retains healthy core support.

Its long-time fans insist that the gameplay – particularly, its passing – is superior, and PES 2019 will feature a number of improvements and features which aim to keep that reputation alive.

They include Visible Fatigue, which impacts performance and behaviour; new shooting mechanics; and improved ball physics. Meanwhile, ‘Enlighten’ software (nope, us neither) will help offer true-to-life visual effects and, for the first time, it’ll be 4K HDR across all platforms.

Barcelona’s Philippe Coutinho is the cover star this year (but a a special David Beckham edition will be available too), while Celtic and Rangers have both been announced as partner clubs. The Turkish Super Lig has been added to its list of fully licensed leagues.

The demo will allow for exhibition matches, offline co-op mode and an online quick match in one of two stadiums – Barcelona’s Camp Nou or Schalke’s Veltins-Arena. Twelve teams will be available to use, including Liverpool, Barcelona and Inter Milan, plus national sides Argentina and France.

PES 2019 will be released on August 30 across PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC via Steam.

