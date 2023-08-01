Peterborough United season preview 2023/24: Will Posh be able to recover from play-off heartbreak?

The Peterborough United season preview 2023/24 questions whether the club can get over such a disappointing conclusion to last term.

Leading Sheffield Wednesday 4-0 from the first leg, Peterborough United proceeded to squander that advantage in the second game, before succumbing to the Owls in the penalty shootout.

Darren Ferguson’s impact after re-joining couldn’t quite earn him a fifth promotion with the Posh, due to that play-off collapse. The club are now opting for a younger squad – Archie Collins’ arrival from Exeter City stands out – but their experienced gaffer will keep them competitive in League One.

Peterborough United season preview 2023/24, the fan's view: Chris Dowsett (@ChrisDowsett17)

Last season was up and down. If you’d said before the season that we would lose a play-off on penalties to Sheffield Wednesday, most of us would have taken that – but the manner in which it happened [having won the first leg 4-0], made it so much worse.

Our key player will be Ephron Mason-Clark. His pace, power and directness meant he adapted to League One quickly from Barnet in the National League. Many clubs are now casting a jealous eye in his direction.

Our most underrated player is Harrison Burrows, who’s probably been a victim of his own versatility so far.

The player I’d happily drive to another club is goalkeeper Christy Pym, if he hasn’t been driven out already. Publicly criticising the club that pays your wages is a terrible look.

Ephron Mason-Clark of Peterborough United (Image credit: Getty Images)

The active player I’d love to have back is Ivan Toney – would the FA lessen his ban so that he could play in League One and keep up his fitness...?

I’m least looking forward to playing Fleetwood. It’s a long way, we always seem to play our away game in winter and they just did the double over us.

The thing my club really gets right is the community work and contribution of our mascot, Peter Burrow, on the next generation of supporters. The club have built areas in the ground for young people and also visit local schools, which has resulted in young fans becoming regular match-goers.

The one thing I’d change would be to review the ticket prices. We are very expensive for the third tier and our facilities are tired.

Peterborough United manager Darren Ferguson (Image credit: Getty Images)

The opposition player who grinds my gears is Bolton’s Ricardo Santos. He was rubbish for us but seems to have turned into Paolo Maldini since he left, and has a knack of scoring against us.

The fans’ opinion of the gaffer is happy, mostly, though a vocal minority think the club should look elsewhere. Most clubs would be delighted to have a man with his CV in this division – Darren Ferguson is the most successful manager in our history.

If he left, he should be replaced by Darren Ferguson. Again.

We’ll finish 10th, given the likely upheaval with transfers this summer.

