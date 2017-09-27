Trending

Chelsea's Jacob Maddox dances through Atletico defence to score fine goal

By

The Blues' 18-year-old midfielder turned on the style in the UEFA Youth League against Atleti

Jacob Maddox Atletico Madrid

In the 27th minute, Maddox – who has been on Chelsea's books since he was 14 – burst from behind the halfway line and knocked the ball past three Atletico Madrid defenders before rifling a left-footed strike into the roof of the net.

That fine individual goal was the young Englishman's first in this season's UEFA Youth League campaign.

The 3-1 victory puts Chelsea top of the group, having maintained their 100 per cent winning record following a 5-0 victory over Qarabag on Matchday One. 

In Other News... on FourFourTwo.com