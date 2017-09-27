Chelsea's Jacob Maddox dances through Atletico defence to score fine goal
The Blues' 18-year-old midfielder turned on the style in the UEFA Youth League against Atleti
In the 27th minute, Maddox – who has been on Chelsea's books since he was 14 – burst from behind the halfway line and knocked the ball past three Atletico Madrid defenders before rifling a left-footed strike into the roof of the net.
A stunning solo goal! dances through the Atlético midfield to complete Chelsea's UEFA Youth League victory... September 27, 2017
That fine individual goal was the young Englishman's first in this season's UEFA Youth League campaign.
The 3-1 victory puts Chelsea top of the group, having maintained their 100 per cent winning record following a 5-0 victory over Qarabag on Matchday One.
