Arsenal's Mesut Ozil gives you a tour of his London house
The Arsenal midfielder has taken time out to show off his enviable collection of shoes, cars... and pet pug Balboa
The 28-year-old midfielder, who is yet to score for the Gunners this season and was dropped for Monday night's win over West Brom, has produced the Cribs-style video in conjunction with Hypebeast.
In it, the German star explains how the interior of his plush pad was designed entirely by a friend (who apparently decided that everything must be shipped in from Turkey).
Ozil shows off his cinema and PlayStation paradise, then takes you into a room of shoes that'd make a JD Sports executive blush.
Nice (like, obviously). See for yourself, then recall with joy an official Cribs production with ex-Fulham hero Luis Boa Morte from the early noughties. Yes, times have changed .
