Players who played for Liverpool and Everton

Anfield and Goodison Park are separated by barely half a mile across Stanley Park

The Merseyside divide between Liverpool and Everton isn’t crossed very often, but it’s happened more times than you might think.

We’ve trawled through the history books to pick out a selection of the most notable names to represent both the Reds and the Blues.

In the spirit of the Merseyside derby, let’s get stuck in, shall we?