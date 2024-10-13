Players who scored five or more goals in a game

Of *course* Erling Haaland has scored five in a game...

A hat-trick is always an impressive feat – but sometimes, a player goes well beyond that in an unbelievable display of attacking prowess.

Here, we’ve picked out a selection of the names to find the net five times or more in a single match -covering the Champions League, World Cup and more, and including some records which will probably never be broken.

Without further ado, let’s get started…