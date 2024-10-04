Players who won multiple World Cups

Ronaldo was the most recent player to win multiple World Cups, lifting the trophy for the second time with Brazil in 2002

In the grand scheme of things, only a handful of players ever taste World Cup glory; fewer still get their hands on football’s ultimate prize more than once.

These are some of the most legendary players in the history of the game, all of whom lifted that most sought-after of trophies at least twice.

Let’s get straight down to business, shall we…?