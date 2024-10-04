Players who won multiple World Cups
A look at the most successful individuals in World Cup history
In the grand scheme of things, only a handful of players ever taste World Cup glory; fewer still get their hands on football’s ultimate prize more than once.
These are some of the most legendary players in the history of the game, all of whom lifted that most sought-after of trophies at least twice.
Let’s get straight down to business, shall we…?
Eraldo Monzeglio
A standout Italian defender of the 1930s, Eraldo Monzeglio was one of three Azzurri players to get their hands on the Jules Rimet trophy in 1934 on home soil and 1938 in France – as Italy became the first country to retain the World Cup.
He starred most notably at the first of those tournaments, helping his country beat Czechoslovakia in the final.
Mario Zagallo
The first person to win the World Cup as both a player and manager, Mario Zagallo featured in the triumphant Brazil sides of 1958 and 1962 – scoring in a 5-2 thrashing of hosts Sweden in the 1958 final.
A forward, Zagallo went on to coach his nation to glory in 1970 – with one of the players at his disposal a certain Pele, his teammate at each of the two aforementioned to tournaments.
Bellini
One of the best Brazilian centre-backs of all time, Bellini captained the national team to their maiden World Cup triumph in 1958.
The Vasco da Gama great was handed the Selecao armband to Mauro Ramos for the 1962 finals in Chile but still collected a winner’s medal – before serving as skipper once again in 1966.
Zito
One of Brazil’s main men at the 1958 and 1962 World Cups, Zito was a highly influential deep-lying midfielder who earned 52 caps for his country in all.
He scored one of his three international goals in the final of the latter tournament, giving the Selecao the lead en route to a 3-1 comeback win over Czechoslovakia.
Giovanni Ferrari
Among Italy’s foremost attacking outlets of the 1930s, legendary inside left Giovanni Ferrari starred prominently in both of his nation’s World Cup victories that decade.
A serial Serie A champion – winning the Scudetto with three clubs – Ferrari notched two goals at the 1934 World Cup, including a crucial equaliser against Spain in the quarter-finals.
Gilmar
Right up there with the finest goalkeepers of the 21st century, Gilmar amassed the best part of 100 caps for Brazil.
Number one in 1958 and 1962, he stood out for his superb reflexes and immense composure between the sticks and is the only ‘keeper to win two World Cups as a starter.
Djalma Santos
An all-time great of the right-back position, Djalma Santos represented Brazil at all four World Cups from 1954 to 1966.
Having been dropped ahead of the tournament, he regained his place for the 1958 final and produced a sublime performance in defeating Sweden; four years later, he set up Vava to bag Brazil’s third goal against Czechoslovakia.
Nilton Santos
Djalma Santos’ teammate and unrelated namesake, Nilton Santos was similarly immense on the left-hand side of Brazil’s defence.
Among the earliest attacking full-backs, he started both the 1958 and 1962 World Cup finals – scoring a memorable solo goal against Austria during the Selecao’s opening group game of the former tournament.
Cafu
We move on to a modern Brazilian full-back icon now: Cafu – captain of Luiz Felipe Scolari’s legendary 2002 World Cup-winning team.
The ex-Roma and Milan favourite is the only player ever to appear in three World Cup finals, also helping his country to victory in 1994 – his first World Cup.
Daniel Passarella
Skipper as Argentina lifted the World Cup for the first time, as hosts in 1978, Daniel Passarella is the only non-Brazilian or Italian to win the tournament more than once.
Renowned for his extraordinary goalscoring ability for a defender – which he showed by netting against France in 1978 – Passarella picked up a winner’s medal as an unused squad member at Mexico ’86.
Vava
The first player to score in two World Cup finals, Vava bagged a brace for Brazil against Sweden in 1958 and made sure the Selecao saw off Czechoslovakia four years later.
He notched nine goals in total across the 1958 and 1962 tournaments, partnering a young Pele up front throughout the former.
Didi
A pioneer of the knuckleball free-kick technique, Didi was one of Brazil’s leading lights at the 1954, 1958 and 1962 World Cups.
An exceptionally gifted midfielder, the Fluminense icon – who also won the 1959/60 European Cup with Real Madrid – scooped the Golden Ball as player of the tournament en route to his first of successive World Cup triumphs in 1958.
Garrincha
Remembered for his talismanic displays at the 1962 World Cup, inspiring Brazil to glory in the absence of the injured Pele, Garrincha is widely regarded as one of the very best dribblers the game has ever seen.
A mesmerising right winger, he claimed the Golden Boot as top scorer and Golden Ball at that tournament – having also been one of the standout performers in 1958.
Ronaldo
If not for the seizure which impaired his performance in the 1998 World Cup final – which Brazil lost to France – Ronaldo might have got his hands on the trophy three times. Still, two World Cup victories is pretty enviable…
At 17, R9 was the youngest member of Brazil’s triumphant squad at the 1994 World Cup – where he didn’t feature – and at 25, he lit up the 2002 tournament to finish as top scorer with eight goals, including both in the final against Germany.
Giuseppe Meazza
Arguably the greatest Italian footballer of all time, Giuseppe Meazza was just about the best player on the planet as the Azzurri clinched the game’s ultimate prize in 1934 and 1938.
The inimitable forward – who turned out for both Milan clubs, hence their stadium being named in his honour – bagged three World Cup goals, including what proved to be Italy’s semi-final winner against Brazil in 1938 – when he also wore the captain’s armband.
Pele
Will anyone ever win three World Cups again? We’d have to say probably not – because there will never be anyone else quite like Pele.
Every inch the wonderkid when he chalked up six goals – a brace in the final among them – as Brazil lifted the Jules Rimet trophy for the first time in 1958, ‘O Rei’ missed most of the 1962 World Cup through injury but completed his historic set in 1970 – bidding farewell to football’s grandest stage with four more goals, the last of which was the opener in his country’s 4-1 final thrashing of Italy.
