Prem Notes: Killer stats from the weekend Premier League

What we learned via Opta stats and the FREE Stats Zone app about the weekend's Premier League games, including Pienaar the creator, Dawson the clearer, Villa the intercepters and Long the tackler?!

Manchester United 2-1 Swansea City

This season, Manchester United have had 20 different goalscorers in the Premier League Ã¢ÂÂ a record for a single PL campaign.

Javier Hernandez has scored 5 goals in 8 league starts for Manchester United this season.

Manchester United have won all 16 of the home league games in which they have taken the lead.

The Red Devils have scored 15 times from corners this season Ã¢ÂÂ the most in the Premier League.

Only Arsenal (18) and Tottenham Hotspur (17) have scored more goals in the final 15 minutes of matches this season than Man United (16).

Michu scored with his only shot of the game.

Michu has scored home and away against Manchester United this season.

Everton 2-0 West Ham United



Everton have kept clean sheets in 5 of their last 6 Premier League games and won each of their last 6 league home games.

West Ham have managed just 2 goals in their last 5 league games.

Everton had 28 shots: 10 were blocked, 6 of them by James Collins. Only Swansea's Ashley Williams v Manchester United in December (7) has blocked more shots in a single league game this season.

No-one attempted more passes over the weekend than Darron Gibson (88, level with Manchester United's Michael Carrick v Swansea).

Kevin Mirallas scored with both his on-target shots.

Steven Pienaar created more chances than any other player this weekend (8, with 1 leading to a goal).

Only v Villa in February (68%) have Everton enjoyed more possession in a single game than they enjoyed v West Ham (65%).

Fulham 1-3 Liverpool



In three league away games without Luis Suarez this season, Liverpool have scored a total of 12 goals.

19 of the 33 PL goals that Suarez & Daniel Sturridge have scored for Liverpool this season have come away from home.

Sturridge has 10 goals and three assists in 13 league games for Liverpool.

Only Christian Benteke has a better goals-per-game rate in the Premier League in 2013 than Sturridge.

Philippe Coutinho has 5 assists in 12 appearances for Liverpool.

11 of Dimitar Berbatov's 14 Premier League goals for Fulham have come before half-time.

Norwich City 4-0 West Bromwich Albion



For the first time this season, Norwich won a league home game by more than 1 goal.

This was the 11th time the Canaries had scored 4+ goals in a Premier League game, but only the 2nd time under Chris Hughton.

West Brom striker Shane Long made more tackles than any other player over the weekend (7).

Norwich scored with 4 of their 7 shots on target.

Grant Holt is NorwichÃ¢ÂÂs top scorer this season with 7 goals.

Gareth McAuley has now scored 4 own goals against Norwich in his career (all league matches in the top four divisions of English football).



Queens Park Rangers 1-2 Newcastle United

This was only NewcastleÃ¢ÂÂs 2nd away win of the season.

It was the 1st time since January that Newcastle had scored more than 1 in an away league game.

QPR scored their 1st penalty of the season from the 4th they had been awarded.

QPR have picked up only 2 points from their last 8 Premier League games.

Excluding the penalty, QPR managed only 1 shot on target in this game.

Bobby Zamora was caught offside 4 times in the match Ã¢ÂÂ a weekend PL high.

Newcastle completed just 66% (239) of their 360 attempted passes; the only team with a lower percentage completion in this round of PL games was Sunderland (64%, 174/274).

Sunderland 1-1 Southampton



Danny Graham has now gone 1034 goalless minutes in all competitions.

SunderlandÃ¢ÂÂs last 3 goals have come from defenders.

The Black Cats managed only 2 shots on target (Southampton managed 8).

SouthamptonÃ¢ÂÂs goal ended a run of 377 barren minutes in the league.

SaintsÃ¢ÂÂ possession figure of 64% is their best in a Premier League away game this season.

Sunderland had just 3 shots (excl. blocked) in this game. Only against Swansea in January have they managed fewer this season (2).

Stoke City 1-2 Tottenham Hotspur

Red-carded Charlie Adam has conceded a total of 180 fouls in the last 3 Premier League seasons, a haul only topped by three players (Marouane Fellaini, Cheik TiotÃÂ© and Kevin Davies).

Emmanuel Adebayor has now scored in consecutive games for the first time since May 2012.

The Potters scored with their only shot on target of the game; Tottenham had 7.

Spurs, who had 67.3% possession, completed almost three times as many passes as Stoke (456 out of 516 compared to 160/231). Stoke's passes attempted and completed were both weekend PL lows.

TottenhamÃ¢ÂÂs win is their 1st in the league without the help of a Gareth Bale goal since New Year's Day (3-1 v Reading).

Michael Dawson made 16 clearances (9 headed) in the game Ã¢ÂÂ both weekend PL highs.

Aston Villa 1-2 Chelsea

Christian Benteke was the 4th player to score and be sent off in the same PL game this season (alongside Marc-Antoine FortunÃÂ©, Carlton Cole and Emmanuel Adebayor).

Benteke has now scored 14 PL goals in 2013, at least 3 more than any other player.

Ramires was the 14th player this season to be sent off in the first half.

Frank Lampard has scored 13 PL goals against Aston Villa, his most against any single opponent.

Villa made 36 interceptions Ã¢ÂÂ not just a weekend league high (Swansea, Norwich and Everton made 19 each), but more than the combined totals in any PL match this weekend.

