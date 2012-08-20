Prem notes: Profligate Arsenal, long-ball Reading, pass-happy Liverpool, shot-shy Chelsea

The Premier League season is back, which means we've spent all weekend playing with Stats Zone (now completely FREE). Here's some eye-opening facts from the weekend games, courtesy of our Stats Zone partners Opta

Arsenal 0-0 Sunderland

Of the 84 teams that played in the Football League and Premier League this weekend, Sunderland were the only side not to win a corner.

Arsenal attempted 23 shots (inc. blocked) without scoring, the first time that theyÃ¢ÂÂve managed as many without scoring in the Premier League since 7th April 2007 (v West Ham). Between them Giroud (2), Podolski (2), Walcott (4) and Gervinho (4) attempted 12 shots (inc. blocked) Ã¢ÂÂ none on target.



On his debut for Arsenal, Santi Cazorla created seven goalscoring chances Ã¢ÂÂ more than any other PL player this weekend. Gervinho attempted 20 dribbles, the most Opta have recorded by a single player in a PL game since Portsmouth's Lomana Lua Lua against Manchester United in February 2006.



Manchester City 3-2 Southampton

This was only the eighth Premier League game ever in which three substitutes scored. Edin Dzeko has scored five goals as a substitute since the start of last season in the PL, more than any other player (Jermain Defoe and Victor Anichebe have four each).

Yaya TourÃÂ© made the most passes this weekend (120 completed); Jack Rodwell was third with 89, Arsenal's Mikel Arteta second with 114.



Fulham 5-0 Norwich City

Norwich attempted just two dribbles in this match, completing just one. By comparison, their opponents Fulham tried nine and completed four. By further comparison, at Wigan Chelsea's Eden Hazard also tried nine, completing five.



Queens Park Rangers 0-5 Swansea City

Michu was the top scoring midfield player in La Liga last season, netting 15 goals for Rayo Vallecano.



Reading 1-1 Stoke City

Reading hit 20.4% of their passes long (which Opta defines as over 30 yards) Ã¢ÂÂ the Premier League average last season was 12.9%. The overall passing accuracy by both teams in this match was 65.5%, only four matches had a lower passing accuracy in the Premier League last season (all involving Bolton).



West Bromwich Albion 3-0 Liverpool

Zoltan GeraÃ¢ÂÂs 43rd-minute opening goal was the first shot on target in this match and his first Premier League goal since November 2010.

Liverpool completed 89% of their passes, the highest completion rate by a Liverpool side in a Premier League game in the last 10 seasons. Luis SuÃÂ¡rez had more shots (8) than any other PL player at the weekend but still failed to score.



West Ham United 1-0 Aston Villa

Premier League beware: The Hammers netted more set-piece goals (33) than any other Championship side last term (33); Kevin NolanÃ¢ÂÂs goal was also from a set-piece. On the other hand, while Aston Villa completed a couple of corners, they didn't find a single teammate with any of their 10 crosses in open play.



Newcastle United 2-1 Tottenham Hotspur

Since scoring against Aston Villa in February 2012, Demba Ba had unsuccessfully attempted 32 Premier League shots before scoring in this match.



Wigan Athletic 0-2 Chelsea

Chelsea had just six shots in this match, their fewest in a PL game since September 2007 (4 vs Man United). Eden Hazard only made 17 successful passes in the whole game and just three into the final third.



Stats Zone is a free-download app from FourFourTwo powered by stats from Opta, updated LIVE in-play, and pre-loaded with all data from the 2011/12 and 2010/11 Premier League and Champions League. Stats Zone is brought to youin association with FFT's bet partners Coral: click here for a free ÃÂ£10 bet



Download SZÃ¢ÂÂ¢ Read more about it Ã¢ÂÂ¢ More SZ analysis