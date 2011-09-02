Our man in Spain, Tim Stannard, completes his run-down of the summer's transfer action from la Liga...



Mallorca

Michael LaudrupÃ¢ÂÂs side hung on as long as they could to keep the want-away creative midfielder Jonathan De Guzman from going, but their desperately gripping fingers were stomped on by VillarrealÃ¢ÂÂs big boots and the Dutchman moved to El Madrigal for Ã¢ÂÂ¬8 million on deadline day. At least De Guzman offered a goodbye present to the Mallorca fans with a goal and three points in the 1-0 weekend win against Espanyol.

Best signing - Alfaro

Osasuna

La Liga Loca has already caught sight of OsasunaÃ¢ÂÂs most expensive purchase this season, Lamah - a midfielder bought from Le Mans for Ã¢ÂÂ¬1.5 million - and really enjoyed the cut of his jib in a cameo at the Vicente CalderÃÂ³n on Sunday. Aside from this potentially positive purchase it wasnÃ¢ÂÂt a good window at all for Osasuna on the football front with Nacho Monreal and Javier CamuÃÂ±as going, but at least the Navarrans did make a bit of cash in the process.

Best signing - RaÃÂºl GarcÃÂ­a

Racing Santander

Like the two comrades in arms above them in this list, Racing are also penniless spending zero money over the summer and receiving nowt in return. The side from SantanderÃ¢ÂÂs only business on deadline day was to pick up central defender, Bernado, on loan from Sevilla. Hardly hats thrown into the air stuff really.

Best signing - Lautaro Acosta

Rayo Vallecano

The forgotten man of forgotten men in the shape of former Real Madrid defender, RaÃÂºl Bravo, was the only bit of deadline day business in the Workers Paradise of Vallecano. However, a few days before, the club did manage to pick up striker Dani Pacheco - on loan from AtlÃÂ©tico and on loan from Liverpool - along with hamster-faced Espanyol legend, RaÃÂºl Tamudo.

Best signing - RaÃÂºl Tamudo

Real Madrid

A final tally of Ã¢ÂÂ¬55 million spent and just Ã¢ÂÂ¬7 million recouped reflects Real MadridÃ¢ÂÂs traditional strength when it comes to signing players they want but their problems in ditching their unwanted trash. Although cash was received for Ezequiel Garay and Sergio Canales, the club failed to get anything up front for Pedro LeÃÂ³n, Fernando Gago or Royston Drenthe, who moved on loan to Getafe, Roma and Everton respectively. Perhaps the strangest news on deadline day was Lassana Diarra staying with Madrid after reportedly turning down offers from Spurs and AC Milan despite apparently complaining that he wasnÃ¢ÂÂt getting enough minutes under JosÃÂ© Mourinho.

Best signing - Fabio Coentrao

Real Sociedad

In the end la Real managed to hold off the lusty advances of AtlÃÂ©tico Madrid for French winger, Antoine Griezmann, who remains a Real Sociedad player at least until the rumours start up all over again on September 2nd. It was a quiet day all round in Anoeta summing up a slumbersome transfer window for la Real with just two new footballers coming to San Sebastian.

Best signing - Carlos Vela (not too many options, though)

Sevilla

There was no transfer day business for Sevilla, but it was a hectic summer for new manager, Marcelino, who cleaned out the SÃÂ¡nchez PizjuÃÂ¡n cupboards of 13 players including moldy old staples such as Renato, Drago, Ndri Romaric, Didier Zokora, Diego Capel, Mouhamadou Dabo and Lautaro Acosta. With Gary Medel and Ivan Rakitic joining over the winter window, just five players came in for a side that has already got the better of MÃÂ¡laga on the pitch.

Best signing - Probably Piotr Trochowski as he was free.

Sporting

A poor bit of business for Sporting saw Diego Castro moving to Getafe for free without an experienced replacement coming in. Fans would have hoped that a striker may have been bought on deadline day after the scoring problems Sporting had on the opening day in 2-1 defeat to Real Sociedad, but it was all quiet on the Asturian front in the end.

Best signing - Oscar Trejo

Valencia

Despite Racing carving up the Valencia defence on a number of occasions in their 4-3 loss on Saturday, Unai Emery had always planned to bring in a couple of defenders to balance the amount of attacking talent brought in over the summer. Sneaking in just before the window closed was VÃÂ­ctor Ruiz returning to la Liga after a tricky half season in Serie A for Napoli. Right back, Antonio BarrÃÂ¡gan, also joined from second division Valladolid.

Best signing - Sergio Canales

Villarreal

LLL didnÃ¢ÂÂt think Villarreal would make it into September with both Giuseppe Rossi and Nilmar on the Yellow Submarine books but they managed it. However, Santi Cazorla was sold to MÃÂ¡laga to help pay the bills - one of the few clubs in la Liga to adhere to such a concept. Ã¢ÂÂVillarreal manage their economic commitments by selling top players. Others go into administration,Ã¢ÂÂ complained club president Fernando Roig. It wasnÃ¢ÂÂt all bad news for Villarreal in the midfield department though as some of the Cazorla cash was spend on Jonathan De Guzman from Mallorca, with the Dutchman costing Ã¢ÂÂ¬8m.

Best signing - Jonathan De Guzman

Zaragoza

An Ã¢ÂÂ¬11.5m debt to current and former players and going into administration hasnÃ¢ÂÂt stopped Zaragoza having some fun in the transfer market. This was thanks to an investment fund that is helpfully chipping in to pay for players, such as goalkeeper Roberto and Juan Carlos. The latter turned out to be a Sporting Braga player on loan to Zaragoza, much to everyoneÃ¢ÂÂs surprise when SundayÃ¢ÂÂs Real Madrid clash came around. Unfortunately, Zaragoza seem to be doing absolutely nothing to do the right thing elsewhere. Ã¢ÂÂTheir president (Agapito Iglesias) told me he would pay the debts. HeÃ¢ÂÂs not a man of his word,Ã¢ÂÂ said Spanish PlayersÃ¢ÂÂ Union president, Luis Rubiales. Zaragoza were busy bees on deadline day with three players including Ikechukwu Uche shipping out and strikers, Helder Postiga and EspanyolÃ¢ÂÂs Luis GarcÃÂ­a moving in, with the latter being one of the most surprising transfers of the summer.

Best signing - Luis GarcÃÂ­a

