PSG vs Marseille live stream, match preview, team news and kick-off time for the Ligue 1 clash

Looking for a PSG vs Marseille live stream? We've got you covered with our handy guide.

Table-topping PSG (opens in new tab) welcome fourth-placed Marseille (opens in new tab) to the Parc des Princes as Matchday 11 of the Ligue 1 season concludes on Sunday night.

The hosts will be hoping to snap a run of three successive draws in all competitions: Christopher Galtier's side drew 0-0 at Reims last time out in Ligue 1, between 1-1s home and away against Benfica in the Champions League. The reigning champions of France remain unbeaten in all competitions this term; they've won eight of their first 10 league games.

Marseille, though, know that victory in Paris will take them level on points with PSG. Igor Tudor's team suffered their first league defeat of the season last weekend, going down 2-1 at home to struggling Ajaccio. They have won four of their last five away outings, however, and haven't gone two leagues matches without a victory since March.

Team news

With Kresnel Kimpembe out with a hamstring injury and Sergio Ramos suspended for two games following his red card against Reims, Nordi Mukiele will likely join Marquinhos and Danilo Pereira in the PSG back three. Lionel Messi has returned to training after missing the last two games with a calf issue, although this match may come too soon for him. Renato Sanches seems set to remain sidelined with a groin problem; Nuno Mendes' is out with a thigh injury.

Marseille, meanwhile, have just the one absentee: Sead Kolasinac, whose thigh injury has kept him out since the end of September.

Form

PSG: WWDDD

Marseille: DWWLW

Referee

Clement Turpin will be the referee for PSG vs Marseille.

Stadium

PSG vs Marseille will be played at the Parc des Princes.

Other games

This is the last of seven Ligue 1 games taking place on Sunday. The earlier matches finished: Toulouse 3-2 Angers; Auxerre 1-1 Nice; Nantes 4-1 Brest; Rennes 3-2 Lyon; Troyes 1-1 Ajaccio; Monaco 1-1 Clermont Foot.

Kick-off and channel

Kick-off is at 7:45pm BST on Sunday 16 October and the game is being shown live on BT Sport 1 (opens in new tab) in the UK.

