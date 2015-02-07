QPR 0-1 Southampton: Which unwanted record has Joey Barton now equalled?

FURTHER READING Report Ramsey reaction Koeman reaction Analysis with Stats Zone

Sadio Mane left it late to pile more misery on managerless QPR and keep the Saints in contention for a top four finish. The R's, who saw manager Harry Redknapp resign from his post earlier in the week citing the need for knee surgery, remain in the relegation zone after a fourth straight defeat.

Ronald Koeman's men lost young left-back Matt Targett - deputising for the banned Ryan Bertrand - to a 20th-minute head injury, but still looked set to take a point back to St Mary's until Mane's late heroics.

The Senegalese speedster, back from Africa Cup of Nations duty, fired off 7 attempts, made 8 ball recoveries and was the most fouled player (5) before scoring his fourth goal in as many starts.

7 of the last 10 meetings between these two sides have resulted in away wins.

Southampton have now won 4 consecutive Premier League away games for the first time ever.

Koeman’s side have netted in 7 of their last 8 Premier League games.

QPR are without a win in 7 Premier League games, drawing 2 and losing 5.

The Hoops have netted a total of just 4 goals in their last 7 league games.

Joey Barton has now been booked in 6 consecutive Premier League games, equalling the record held by both Ciaran Clark and Cheick Tioté.

