QPR 1-1 Swansea: The Swans edged ahead in which unwanted 'race'?
Facts and analysis from QPR vs Swansea, using Stats Zone...
Substitute Wilfried Bony's injury-time equaliser earned 10-man Swansea a point at Loftus Road.
The Ivorian replaced Gylfi Sigurdsson with 20 minutes remaining and grabbed a late strike in west London, after Leroy Fer had smashed the R's ahead midway through the first half and the visitors saw Wayne Routledge sent off for reacting badly to a Karl Henry tackle.
- Leroy Fer hit his third Premier League goal of the season, in his 19th appearance; he scored 3 in 29 games for Norwich last season.
- QPR are unbeaten in their last 7 Premier League home games, their best such run since August-December 1993.
- Wayne Routledge received Swansea’s fifth red of the season, the most shown to a team in the division.
- This game featured 49 shots at goal (including blocks), the second most in a Premier League game this season. QPR were also involved in the match with the most total shots (incl. blocks), against Leicester.
- Wilfried Bony scored his second Premier League goal as a substitute, in his 11th sub appearance.
- All 19 of QPR’s points this season have been won at Loftus Road.
