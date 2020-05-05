Quiz! Can you name every Champions League club Tottenham Hotspur have played?

6 minutes on the clock, 24 answers to guess - we've listed them by season.

In 1963, Tottenham Hotspur became the first British club to win a European trophy, when they lifted the Cup Winners' Cup. It was to become the start of a beautiful relationship with continental football.

More recently, Tottenham have been a mainstay in Europe. They've got the stadium for it now, they certainly have the players for it too - is it only a matter of time before they go all the way?

Today marks ten years since Spurs first qualified for the Champions League. Last year saw their furthest foray into the competition, but today, we'd like you to name everyone they've faced in the Champions League since they first qualified for the tournament.

For a team that have only had 24 opponents, they've been part of some absolute classics.

