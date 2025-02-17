Quiz! Can you name every manager who’s managed three or more Premier League clubs?
Some gaffers just can’t keep themselves away from England’s top tier
There are a few select managers that are synonymous with the Premier League, but not with any particular single club.
Throughout the league’s history, some of those names have been linked with just about every vacancy that has appeared, and landed an incredible proportion of those gigs.
Now, we want to quiz your knowledge on those gaffers wedded to the allure of England’s elite division.
To do so, we’re asking you to name every manager who has taken charge of three or more Premier League clubs – and we’ve given you their nationalities as a small hint.
There are 32 bosses to name who fit this bill – the most employable of that list having a whopping nine Premier League clubs on his CV – and you’ve got just eight minutes to name as many as you can.
Need further assistance? Don’t worry, we all do sometimes! Simply log in to Kwizly, and they’ll provide you with an extra hint.
And what’s a quiz without the bragging rights to go with it? Tweet your scores to @FourFourTwo and share this quiz with your mates to see how your managerial wisdom stacks up.
Can't see this quiz? Play it here
Isaac Stacey Stronge is a freelance football writer working for FourFourTwo, Manchester United and Football League World. He has been a season ticket holder at Stockport County throughout the Hatters’ meteoric rise from the National League North to League One and is a die-hard Paddy Madden fan.
