Quiz! Name the teams who've hosted Premier League games at two different stadiums
By Joe Brewin
West Ham will become the 10th Premier League team to do so when they make their Olympic Stadium bow on Sunday. So who are they joining?
The Olympic Stadium gets its first taste of football on Sunday when West Ham play their first Premier League match there against Bournemouth.
You know what to do – pick out the nine teams who they'll be rubbing shoulders with in the quiz below and then let us know how you get on @FourFourTwo or on Facebook. We'll be glad to hear from you and retweet your scores.
Go!
