Ranked! The 10 worst misses in Premier League history

Erling Haaland is a goalscoring machine; as close to a perfect striker as it's possible to get. In 84 appearances for Manchester City, he's found the back of the net an astonishing 80 times. But even an expert finisher like Haaland can still spectacularly miss the target.

The weekend's Manchester derby was a perfect case in point. With the reigning champions trailing their local rivals after Marcus Rashford's brilliant opener, Haaland had a glorious opportunity to equalise. Phil Foden's header back across goal just needed a simple touch to cushion the ball over the line from close range but the Norwegian couldn't oblige. His effort flew over the bar to sounds of disbelief.

It was a reminder that even the very best players can make ridiculous, seemingly inexplicable mistakes. With Haaland's error in mind, here are 10 of the worst misses in Premier League history.

10. Fernando Torres - Chelsea v Manchester United, 2011

If any moment summed up Fernando Torres' struggles after moving to Chelsea, it was this painful miss against Manchester United. The £50 million man looked a shadow of his former self after leaving Anfield. Despite grabbing one goal in this game, it really should have been two. Torres timed his run well, sidestepped David de Gea and then skewed the ball wide with his left foot.

9. Raheem Sterling - Manchester City v Burnley, 2018

It looked for all the world like another textbook Manchester City goal under Pep Guardiola. Kevin De Bruyne's line-breaking pass in behind for a fleet-footed Kyle Walker, whose pull-back just needed to be turned in at the far post. Sterling did it so many times during this period but his touch deserted him here. The England international collapsed on the goal line in frustration.

8. Darren Bent - Tottenham Hotspur v Portsmouth, 2009

Bent scored goals wherever he went, including at Tottenham, but it was a testing spell in his career after such a big-money move. This miss prompted Harry Redknapp's infamous post-match comment that even his wife Sandra could have scored. Completely unmarked, six yards out from goal, he sent his header wide of the post.

7. Ademola Lookman - Fulham v West Ham United

Panenka penalties look great if you manage to pull them off, but awful if you don't. This was the first penalty of Lookman's career, with a chance to rescue a point in the 98th minute, and he tamely dinked the ball down the centre of the goal. After going to his right, Lukas Fabianski had time to readjust his position and pat the ball away from danger with his left hand. A solemn final whistle sounded almost immediately.

6. Cristiano Ronaldo - Sheffield United v Manchester United, 2006

A man known around the globe for scoring goals from here, there and everywhere, Cristiano Ronaldo's name is one you must admit you don't expect to be reading here, did you? Ryan Giggs' beautiful slide-rule pass took three defenders out of the game at Bramall Lane, with not even the goalkeeper to beat for Ronaldo. However, fluffing his lines in the process, the five-time Ballon d'Or winner lofted the ball over the crossbar, leaving everyone in South Yorkshire, and Paddy Kenny, bewildered to say the least.

5. Dele Alli - Stoke City v Tottenham Hotspur, 2016

In an era known for fast-flowing, attack-minded, dazzling football, Tottenham's team under Mauricio Pochettino was often, at times, captivating to watch. However, that was all forgotten at the bet365 Stadium back in 2016, as Dele Alli was left with a severe case of egg on his face. Having rolled through the Potters defence and even beaten Shay Given, the now Everton man was left with an empty net to tap into, but couldn't do, slamming his effort against the post in a shameful act of finishing.

4. Sergio Aguero - Manchester City v Chelsea, 2019

Another player usually known for his deadly finishing and terrific eye for goal, Sergio Aguero added his name to the Premier League's worst misses back in 2019. Bernardo Silva went around the houses so to speak as he danced around the Chelsea defence, leaving the Argentine international the simple task of tapping home past Kepa. A task too difficult for Aguero, the former Barcelona man couldn't even angle his shot on target, as his effort trickled past the post, much to the embarrassment of everyone inside the Etihad Stadium.

3. Rolando Bianchi - Manchester City v Blackburn Rovers, 2007

A name not remembered by man - and judging by his finishing it is no surprise. Rolando Bianchi played just 24 times for Manchester City, scoring five times. How he didn't bolster that tally to six remains a modern-day mystery. Martin Petrov's superb work on the byline to create the opening left the former Italy international with the simple task of tapping home from two yards, something we all to this day still cant understand how he didn't find the back of the net...

2. Ronny Rosenthal - Liverpool v Aston Villa, 1992

A classic of so many compilation videos and a quintessential example of a striker doing the hard part right but then failing to score. Rosenthal used his pace to run onto a long ball over the top of the Aston Villa defence, rounded Nigel Spink calmly, took a touch to set himself and then somehow hit the bar with the goal gaping. An iconic moment at the start of the first Premier League season.

1. Nwankwo Kanu - West Bromwich Albion v Middlesbrough, 2004

West Bromwich Albion found goals hard to come by all season, notching just 36 as they recovered from a terrible start to make their famous 'great escape'. Kanu's miss was indicative of their early struggles. Searching for a late equaliser, Geoff Horsfield fired the ball low across the face of goal and his strike partner awkwardly side-footed it up and over the bar.

