Red Star Belgrade's open-top bus catches fire during parade celebrations

Red Star Belgrade secured the Serbian SuperLiga title on Sunday after an emphatic 5-1 win over Vozdovac.

The whole team celebrated by getting aboard a customary open-top bus which was intended to take them from the club's Marakana stadium to the north of the city.

But as the bus proceeded through the capital, it caught alight. According to local reports, a player carrying a flare accidentally set fire to oil that had leaked from the vehicle.

Despite the bus lighting up, Red Star's players still celebrated on top of it for a good while before finally fleeing.

Somehow – but thankfully –​ there were no injuries as the bus turned to toast and the players continued the parade on foot for their thousands of supporters.

