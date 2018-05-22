Former Norwich striker Grant Holt will be a wrestler in 2019

Former Norwich, Wigan and Aston Villa (among others) target man Holt has agreed a surprise deal with the World Association of Wrestling (WAW) to appear in more than one of their British shows.

He will manage his wrestling career alongside his football commitments at National League side Barrow, who he joined in November 2017.

The association tweeted: "Wow @Grantholt31 will be in action at waw supershow." (Also known as Fightmare 3 Supershow, in 2019.)

BBC Radio Norfolk are reporting he has agreed a deal that extends beyond the one event.

In 2016, Werder Bremen goalkeeper Tim Wiese made the switch to WWE, while fellow goalkeeper Stuart Tomlinson enjoyed two years in the same federation under the alias 'Hugo Knox' after he left Burton Albion in 2013.

Holt, who has scored almost 200 goals in his journeyman career, will begin his wrestling training on Thursday.

