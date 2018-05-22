Arsenal release new 2018/19 home shirt

A subtle 'pulse' diamond feature has been planted into the centre of the new red-and-white shirt, which is accompanied by white shorts and socks.

The strip could be the last one produced by PUMA as, according to the Daily Mail, Adidas are the frontrunners to sign a new lucrative contract with the Gunners in time for the 2019/20 season.

The new kit goes on sale on June 1 and some of the replica versions will feature new numbers for a few members of Arsenal's squad.

Petr Cech has been given the No.1 shirt, Hector Bellerin is taking No.2, while Mohamed Elneny will get No.4 from the retired Per Mertesacker.

Granit Xhaka moves from 29 to 34 – a number he has tattooed on his back and arm, having been the first he was given after turning professional.

