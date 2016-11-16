Remembered! The best Football Manager wonderkids of all time
Authority on all things Football Manager (and esteemed author of the self-help book, Football Manager Stole My Life) Iain Macintosh runs through the best wonderkids in the game through the ages
Surely there can only be a handful in the world who haven't played Football Manager and experienced the joy of seeing Cherno Samba or Tonton Zola Moukoko running in to smash the ball home.
These players are among the game's legendary wonderkids, and we now celebrate their incredible achievements in so many matches with this here video. FM aficionado Iain Macintosh regales the stories, from Gabby Agbonlahor being hailed as the next Geoff Hurst to the developer-created non-existing hero To Madeira.
Yes, of course there's space for Freddy Adu...
