Remembered! The best Football Manager wonderkids of all time

Surely there can only be a handful in the world who haven't played Football Manager and experienced the joy of seeing Cherno Samba or Tonton Zola Moukoko running in to smash the ball home.

These players are among the game's legendary wonderkids, and we now celebrate their incredible achievements in so many matches with this here video. FM aficionado Iain Macintosh regales the stories, from Gabby Agbonlahor being hailed as the next Geoff Hurst to the developer-created non-existing hero To Madeira.

Yes, of course there's space for Freddy Adu...

