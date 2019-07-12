11 great retro football shirts you need in your life this summer

You know what they say: old is the new... er, new? Fine – rumbled.

Nevertheless, you can't move on Football Instagram these days without seeing a retro football shirt you're desperate to get your mitts on. Sadly, most of them cost a little more than they did at the time – considerably so, for the particularly sought-after and rare efforts of years gone by.

But you needn't pay through the nose to drape yourself in retro shirt glory. As these beauties demonstrate, you can look great this summer within your budget...

Barcelona, Home (1976/77)

Let’s be honest, everyone should own at least one Barcelona jersey – and this one seems like a good place to start. The Blaugrana may have only won the Joan Gamper Trophy in 1976/77, but that’s irrelevant considering that they looked absolutely ace while doing so.

This jersey is 100% organic cotton to keep you cool during those sweaty summer days. Which is nice.

Get it here for £43

Tottenham Hotspur, Home (1984)

When it comes to football kits, we love a good sponsor. Like, a good one. It brings the whole jersey together, and on rare occasions – like this one – actually adds to the shirt.

This lovely number replicates Spurs’ 1983/84 home kit when the Lilywhites earned UEFA Cup glory, beating Anderlecht on penalties after a 2-2 draw over both legs. Anyway, we think this is a bit of a beauty.

Get it here for £39

Ajax, Home (1970-73)

In the early 1970s, Ajax coach Rinus Michels rewrote the rulebook on tactics and instilled an all-action brand of 'Total Football' which fascinated Europe. On top of that, Johan Cruyff & Co. looked sensational while they did it.

A classic Ajax jersey worn by one of the best teams ever to play football. Do we really need to say much more? Just look at it, for goodness sake.

Get it here for £39

PSG, Home (1976-79)

To those who claim PSG have no history: read ‘em and weep. This jersey is so gorgeous that after first wearing it in the 1975/76 season, PSG decided to bring it back and don it again in 1978/79. And can you blame them?

Get it here for £40

Roma, Home (1983/84)

You remember what we said earlier about kits being enhanced by their sponsors? Well, this is a good example.

Worn by the Giallorossi the season after their second Scudetto, this is an absolute corker. Some clubs arrived early on the day that club colours were handed out, and Roma were clearly right at the front of the queue. Ciao bella!

Get it here for £40

Milan, Away (1977)

Milan have enjoyed an abundance of cool kits over the years, and this classic number from the '70s has to be one of the finest.

Think about wearing this while sitting outside a quaint cafe. You’re sipping an espresso, the sun kissing your face and world passing you by. Nice, right? Even if it is on Manchester Market Street.

Get it here for £37

Juventus, Home (1984/85)

If you’re seeing an Italian theme appearing on this list, good. They really knew how to make a football kit in the 1980s, and this one from Juve is no exception.

This jersey in particular is steeped in history. Juventus were on fire during the 1984/85 season, with Michel Platini running rings around his pposition. The Frenchman managed 19 goals in all competitions, including the winner in an ill-fated European Cup final against Liverpool.

Get it here for £43

Manchester United (1978 Centenary)

This away kit, introduced for the 1975/76 season, is an all-time favourite among United fans, and is fast becoming a favourite of ours. Striped detailing on the sleeve cuffs and collar top off a lovely rounded kit which celebrates the 100th birthday of this historic club.

Get it here for £35

Liverpool, Home (1989-91)

An iconic kit worn as Liverpool romped to their last league title back in 1989/90 under Kenny Dalglish. Several Liverpool greats pulled on this magnificent jersey that season, so while you wait for the Reds' next top-flight title, pick up this delightful number and revel in delicious nostalgia. Mmmm.

Get it here for £35

Newcastle United, Home (1972-74)

Times are tough for Newcastle fans, but fear not: you can find respite by turning back and looking to a storied past where Mike Ashley can’t hurt you. Think back to John Tudor, beautiful kits without sponsors and winning the Anglo-Italian Cup in 1974. Remember?

Now get out there, buy this kit and revel in the fact that Bad Uncle Mike won’t get a single penny.

Get it here for £43

Brazil, Away (1960s)

We know what you’re thinking: why not stick to the classic home shirt? We’ll tell you why: because this is absolutely delightful.

The 1960s were part of a golden era for Brazilian football in which they won back-to-back World Cups in 1958 and 1962 before England came along and ruined the party in 1966. Sorry about that.

This is perfect for those hot summer days that transition into warm evenings.

Get it here for £39

