Rodrygo laughs and refuses to his choose his favourite of Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi

Real Madrid forward Rodrygo is a man of actions, rather than words.

Take last season in the Champions League. The Brazilian rose to the occasion to grab vital goals and come in clutch for Los Blancos on the road to their 14th European title. Having emulated the legendary Real top scorer Cristiano Ronaldo, however, the Brazilian still wouldn't choose him over his greatest rival.

The forward was speaking as a global brand ambassador for TCL (opens in new tab) and laughed when asked to pick his favourite.

Rodrygo in action for Real Madrid (Image credit: PA Images)

"Really difficult question," the Real star laughed. "Both are really good players, so I don't know… both are really good players."

When asked about his plans for this season, the message was clearer than ever: just because the club won the Champions League and La Liga last season, it doesn't mean they're not aiming to do so again this season, too.

"e hope to do the same like last season, we want to win everything," Rodrygo said.

Real Madrid won the Champions League last season (Image credit: Getty Images)

"Last season we won almost everything and we really hope win all the titles next season."

