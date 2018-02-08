Salah: “From day one back in England I wanted to show what I can do. I think I'm doing well...”

The Egyptian forward joined Chelsea from Basel for £11 million in 2014 but failed to nail down a first-team berth at Stamford Bridge, making only 13 league appearances for Jose Mourinho's side.

A profitable loan spell at Fiorentina and two stellar seasons in the Italian capital with Roma – during which he scored 29 Serie A goals – convinced the Reds to bring Salah back to the Premier League.

Their club-record £34m outlay already looks like a bargain after his explosive debut campaign at Anfield; Salah’s double against Tottenham took his Premier League goal tally to 21 in 25 matches.

And Salah explains that he was motivated by a lingering sense of unfinished business in England.

Three years ago I didn’t play much, but since day one back in England I wanted to show what I can do. I think I’m doing well...

Speaking exclusively in the March 2018 issue of FourFourTwo magazine, available to buy in shops and digitally now, the 25-year-old says: “Three years ago I didn’t play much, but since day one back in England I wanted to show what I can do.

"I think I’m doing well. I went to Fiorentina and went to Roma, and did very well. I came here to be at a top club and to enjoy myself – that was my thinking. Nothing else.”

Liverpool fans have crowned the scoring sensation their new king of the Kop following Philippe Coutinho's exit to Barcelona, and Salah is quick to hail the influence of manager Jurgen Klopp.

The boss has given me the chance to improve and show the world my football – that made up my mind to come here

“The boss has given me the chance to improve and show the world my football – that made up my mind to come,” says Salah.

“Is he the same every day as he is on the touchline? Yeah, definitely. He always wants to do his best for the team, to make everyone smile and be happy, which means every player wants to give 100 per cent for him. That’s what he gives us. He’s always motivated and wants to help each player in his squad improve.”

READ THIS NEXT Salah: "King of the Kop? I'm just happy scoring for the club I supported as a kid"

QUIZ How many of the 44 African footballers with at least Premier League goals can you name?

Read the full interview with Mo Salah in the March 2018 issue of FourFourTwo magazine, which features exclusive chats with Spurs’ South Korean star Son Heung-min, Manchester City goalkeeper Ederson and Real Madrid schemer Luka Modric. Plus, we preview all eight Champions League last 16 ties and experience Man vs Fat football, where losing weight is the secret to winning matches. We also spend a week with former Leicester manager Nigel Pearson in Belgium, learn first-hand how Gennaro Gattuso made a career from harnessing his inner rage, go One-on-One with ex-England boss Steve McClaren and hear from Michael Laudrup about life in Qatar. Order a copy now, and then subscribe!