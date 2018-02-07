Salah: “King of the Kop? I don't know about that. I’m just happy scoring for the club I supported as a kid”

The Egyptian forward, who failed to impress at Chelsea four years ago, has made a sensational start to his second coming in England’s top flight. His two goals at home to Spurs ensured he became the fastest Liverpool player to score 20 Premier League goals, achieving the feat in only 25 appearances.

An £11 million signing for Chelsea in January 2014, Salah made just 13 league outings for the west Londoners, but a profitable loan spell with Fiorentina was followed by two stellar seasons at Roma.

Ever since I was a kid, I had been a Liverpool fan, they were my favourite Premier League club. I have loved the club since I was young and knew this was a team I wanted to play for

Twenty-nine Serie A goals for the Giallorossi convinced Jurgen Klopp to shell out a club-record £34m to bring the speedster to Anfield, and Salah says he needed no second invitation.

Speaking exclusively in the March 2018 issue of FourFourTwo magazine, out now, he says: “Ever since I was a kid, I had been a Liverpool fan – they were my favourite Premier League club. I've loved the club since I was young and knew this was a team I wanted to play for. I knew the history that this club has and, as soon as I got the chance, I had to make it happen.”

Philippe Coutinho’s January departure to Barcelona prompted Liverpool supporters to quickly crown Salah the latest King of the Kop. However, the flattered Egyptian insists he’s focused only on securing the club's first trophy since the 2012 League Cup, and first league title in nearly 30 years.

“I don’t know if it’s up to me to say that, so maybe I’ll let the fans say that,” laughs Salah. “I’m happy scoring goals for the club I supported as a kid – that’s all that matters. We want to push ourselves to win something. For us, for the fans and for the club. That is and always will be our target. A trophy.”

READ THIS NEXT Salah: "From day one back in England I wanted to show what I can do"

QUIZ How many of the 44 Africans with at least 15 Premier League goals can you name?

Read the full interview with Mo Salah in the March 2018 issue of FourFourTwo magazine, which features exclusive chats with Spurs’ South Korean star Heung-min Son, Manchester City goalkeeper Ederson and Real Madrid schemer Luka Modric. Plus, we preview all eight Champions League last 16 ties and experience Man v Fat football, where losing weight is the secret to winning matches. We also spend a week with former Leicester manager Nigel Pearson in Belgium, learn first-hand how Gennaro Gattuso made a career from harnessing his inner rage, go One-on-One with ex-England boss Steve McClaren and hear from Michael Laudrup about life in Qatar. Order a copy now, and then subscribe!