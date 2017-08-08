Crystal Palace owner Steve Parish rubbishes Tony Adams's 'mythical consortium'

Numerous tabloids were reporting this morning that Adams is leading a consortium backed by European investors to take over the south London club for £200m.

However, Parish was quick to reply to unsettled fans on Twitter by denying all reports, stating he has had little contact with the former Arsenal defender and his alleged group did not exist.

In a series of tweets, Parish wrote: "This story is not true, there are no deals in place or discussions to sell the club.

"I said [sic] shook his hand and hello once at an Arsenal game for 10 seconds, other than that I've never met him."

Parish's answers did not satisfy some members of the Palace faithful, however, and he also insisted there was no exclusivity agreement with Adams's supposed consortium.

He added: "Let's park the irony of that sentence for a minute [over an exclusivity agreement]. No one has an option to buy the club, least of all Tony Adams and his mythical consortium."

Poor Tony. He still can't escape the headlines even a few months on from losing all seven games in charge of Granada.

