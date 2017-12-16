Saturday Premier League wrap: The things you might have missed

Man City 4-1 Tottenham

OPTA FACT Leroy Sane has been involved in 10 goals in eight Premier League home appearances this season (5 goals, 5 assists) - more than any other player

Raheem Sterling's brace and goals from Ilkay Gundogan and Kevin De Bruyne gave Manchester City a record-extending 16th consecutive win in the Premier League.

Gundogan headed home the opener from Leroy Sane's corner in the 14th minute, before De Bruyne smashed a left-footed shot past Hugo Lloris in the second half. Gabriel Jesus missed a chance to make it three from the penalty spot, but Sterling scored twice late on to complete the rout, with Christian Eriksen's stoppage-time strike a mere consolation.

Goals: Gundogan 14', De Bruyne 70', Sterling 80', 90' -- Eriksen 90+3'

Stoke 0-3 West Ham

OPTA FACT No team has conceded more goals in the Premier League this season than Stoke (39)

Stoke slipped to 17th place in the table after a third successive defeat, as West Ham continued their revival under David Moyes.

Mark Noble made no mistake from the penalty spot after Erik Pieters brought down Manuel Lanzini in the first half, with Marko Arnautovic and Diafra Sakho getting in on the act late on. Stoke, who didn't manage a single shot on target all afternoon, failed to ease the pressure on Mark Hughes and are now nervously looking over their shoulders at the bottom three.

Goals: Noble 19', Arnautovic 75', Sakho 86'

Arsenal 1-0 Newcastle

OPTA FACT Mesut Ozil has been directly involved in six goals in his last five Premier League games at the Emirates (2 goals, 4 assists)

Mesut Ozil scored a stunning left-footed volley as Arsenal returned to winning ways against a Newcastle team who are now without a victory in nine Premier League matches.

The Germany international met Florian Lejuene's headed clearance with the sweetest of strikes from the edge of the box, but a second goal proved elusive for the Gunners. Although Rafael Benitez's men had a couple of promising moments in the second half, they didn't do enough in their search for an equaliser.

Goals: Ozil 23'

Brighton 0-0 Burnley

OPTA FACT Only Chelsea (19) and Manchester City (27) have won more points than Burnley (15) away from home this term

Glenn Murray missed a first-half penalty for Brighton, who were held to a goalless draw at home to Burnley.

Murray blazed over from 12 yards after being fouled by James Tarkowski, although Albion had several other chances to edge ahead in the first half. Burnley started slowly but fashioned opportunities of their own in the second period, with Mat Ryan doing brilliantly to deny Scott Arfield and Chris Wood.

Chelsea 1-0 Southampton

OPTA FACT Chelsea have scored seven direct free-kicks under Antonio Conte in all competitions, more than any other Premier League side since the start of last season

Chelsea recorded their fifth consecutive top-flight victory at Stamford Bridge thanks to Marcos Alonso's free-kick on the cusp of half-time.

Antonio Conte's charges dominated the opening period but had to wait until the final few seconds to break the deadlock, as Alonso whipped a low free-kick around the wall and into the bottom corner. The champions had chances to double their advantage through Eden Hazard and Willian, but ultimately had to settle for a single-goal triumph.

Goals: Alonso 45+3'

Leicester 0-3 Crystal Palace

OPTA FACT Julian Speroni became the first Palace goalkeeper to record 100 league clean sheets

Crystal Palace earned their first away win of the season with a thumping 3-0 triumph over in-form Leicester. Christian Benteke opened the scoring for the visitors, who doubled their lead through Wilfried Zaha five minutes before half-time.

The Foxes' task was made tougher when Wilfred Ndidi was shown a second yellow card for simulation after the interval, before Bakary Sako put the icing on the cake with a third goal deep into stoppage time.

Goals: Benteke 19', Zaha 40', Sako 90+4'

Watford 1-4 Huddersfield

OPTA FACT Watford are the first team to be given a red card in three successive Premier League matches since West Ham in August 2015

Huddersfield stormed to their first away victory since the opening day of the season with a 4-1 defeat of Watford at Vicarage Road.

The Terriers had failed to score on the road since that victory over Crystal Palace back in August, but they ended their goal drought in emphatic fashion through Elias Kachunga, Aaron Mooy (two) and Laurent Depoitre. Watford, who had Troy Deeney sent off in the 33rd minute, netted a consolation through Abdoulaye Doucoure after Jonathan Hogg was given his marching orders, but it wasn't enough to avoid a fourth loss in five games.

Goals: Doucoure 68' -- Kachunga 6', Mooy 23', 89' Depoitre 50'