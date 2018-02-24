Saturday Premier League wrap: The things you might have missed

Watford 1 - 0 Everton

Not a classic, but then games involving Everton rarely are these days. This was physical and old fashioned in the main, with very little quality in between. Troy Deeney produced the match's enduring moment, though, creating a shooting angle for himself in the visiting box and fizzing a shot into Jordan Pickford's top-corner. A fabulous winning goal and one which Watford just about deserved; they leapfrog Everton in the table.

Goals:Deeney 79'

Leicester 1 - 1 Stoke

Not the most high quality game and not one which saw either side in the best form. Xherdan Shaqiri opened the scoring in the first half, curling a bending shot beyond Kasper Schmeichel from the edge of the box. Stoke actually had the better of much this, but twenty minutes before the end Jack Butland spilt a Marc Albrighton cross into his own net. Leicester really turned the screw during that final period, with Jack Butland making a couple of really good saves to make up for his error, but neither side could find a winner.

Goals:Butland (OG) 70' - Shaqiri 43'

Bournemouth 2- 2 Newcastle

Newcastle began quickly here: Jonjo Shelvey starting a sweet move which ended with Dwight Gayle opening the scoring. The hole got deeper for Bournemouth on the stroke of half-time, too, when Asmir Begovic's mistake gifted Gayle a second. Adam Smith pulled a goal back for Bournemouth, lashing in off the bar from long range, and minutes later they drew level, Dan Gosling diverting Nathan Ake's shot into the net. Great comeback, but a real missed opportunity for Newcastle to pull clear of relegation.

Goals:Smith 80' , Gosling 89' - Gayle 17', Gayle 45'

Brighton 4 - 1 Swansea

Not a great start from Swansea: Mike van der Hoorn bundled over Glenn Murray after barely a quarter-of-an-hour, with Murray then converting the resultant penalty. It was very nearly 2-0 before half-time, with Lewis Dunk's header hitting the bar just before the break. Murray ended the contest twenty minutes from time, too, finishing well from Jose Izquierdo's cut back. Three minutes later, Anthony Knockaert made absolutely sure, adding a third and ending Swansea's fine unbeaten record. Tammy Abraham did pull one back five minutes before time, but Jurgen Locadia scored on his Premier League debut to restore the gloss.

Goals:Murray 18' (pen), 69', Knockaert 73', Locadia 90' - Abraham 85'

Burnley 1- 1 Southampton

Some games don't deserve winners and this was one of them. Burnley were poor here, really not good at all, but Southampton were actually worse. Ashley Barnes scored the opening goal after the ball had richoched around the visiting box and that looked like being the only moment of note in a scrappy game. Not so: Manolo Gabbiadini equalised in injury-time, turning in from short range.

Goals:Barnes 67' - Gabbiadini 90'

Liverpool 4 - 1 West Ham

Liverpool needed an excellent early save from Loris Karius early on, but took the lead on half-an-hour: Emre Can heading home unmarked from Mohamed Salah's cross. Salah himself inevitably added the game's second, finishing after good initial work by Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain. West Ham got progressively worse as the game wore on and Liverpool's third goal was testament to that: Roberto Firmino the beneficiary of a series of unforced errors. Substitute Michail Antonio did pull a goal back almost immediately, but Sadio Mane stamped out the revival, adding a fourth off the post after fine work from Andrew Robertson.

Goals:Can 29', Salah 51' , Firmino 57', Mane 77' - Antonio 59'

West Brom 1 -2 Huddersfield

Not an eventful first forty-five minutes, but the second-half began quickly - and in keeping with West Brom's season. Some dreadful home defending allowed Collin Quaner to drive into the box and square for Raijiv van la Parra, who finished under almost no pressure. It got worse, too. Ten minutes later, Alex Pritchard was given too much freedom in the middle of the pitch and his through-ball found an advancing Steve Mounie, who finished confidently passed Ben Foster. Craig Dawson halved the deficit with 25 minutes left, thundering a header in from a Chris Brunt corner, but West Brom couldn't find an equaliser. That is surely that for Alan Pardew.

Goals:Dawson 64' - Van la Parra 47', Mounie 56'