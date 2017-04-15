Saturday Premier League wrap: The things you might have missed

Southampton 0-3 Man City

OPTA FACT Vincent Kompany has scored his first Premier League goal since August 2016, though this was only his 17th game since then

Manchester City moved up to third with a comfortable win at St Mary's, helped by Vincent Kompany's first goal in 21 months.

After a first half void of real action – there wasn't even a shot on target – City's Belgian skipper met David Silva's corner 10 minutes into the second half to beat Fraser Forster, who presumably won't be re-watching the goal on Match of the Day later tonight.

Leroy Sane notched the second on 77 minutes, tapping in after Kevin De Bruyne had raced forward and squared for the young German. De Bruyne grabbed a second assist just three minutes later, dinking into the box for Sergio Aguero to head in a 17th league goal of the campaign.

Pep Guardiola's side have now won back-to-back Premier League matches after four without a win, but remain seven points behind second-placed Tottenham.

Goals: Kompany 55', Sane 77', Aguero 80'

Tottenham 4-0 Bournemouth

OPTA FACT Son Heung-min has been directly involved in 6 goals in his last 4 Premier League games (5 goals, 1 assist).

Harry Kane returned to Mauricio Pochettino's starting XI with his 20th goal of the Premier League campaign, becoming the first Spurs player since Jimmy Greaves (1967-69) to reach the tally in three straight seasons. Only three others have achieved such a feat in the Premier League era – Alan Shearer, Ruud van Nistelrooy and Thierry Henry.

Kane's goal rounded off the scoring in another dominant win for Spurs, who increase their White Hart Lane winning streak to 12 games and tighten their grip of second place.

Mousa Dembele kicked things off with a first goal since January 2016, lashing home inside the area after Christian Eriksen's corner had evaded a sea of bodies inside the box. Within three minutes they'd doubled their advantage when Son Heung-min took advantage of some slack Jack Wilshere play in midfield, picking up possession and speeding past his marker before slotting home neatly. By scoring in his fourth straight league game, the forward equalled compatriot Cha Bum-kun's record of 19 goals for a Korean in a European season (Bayer Leverkusen, 1985/86).

Bournemouth's day went from bad to worse when Wilshere was forced off through injury midway through the second half – much to the home support's delight. Substitute Vincent Janssen completed the rout in injury time, grabbing a first Premier League goal from open play after his initial effort was blocked.

Goals: Dembele 16', Son 19', Kane 48', Janssen 90+2'

Crystal Palace 2-2 Leicester

OPTA FACT Jamie Vardy has been involved in 8 goals in 7 Premier League appearances under Craig Shakespeare (6 goals, 2 assists)

Crystal Palace came from two goals down to claim a point and deny Leicester only a second away Premier League win of the season.

Leicester only made two changes from the team that came away from Madrid with a 1-0 Champions League defeat in midweek; Leo Ulloa was handed a first start since January 2, having vowed never to play for the Foxes again following his failure to seal a winter transfer. But the battle-worn Foxes went ahead after just six minutes when Robert Huth – who is suspended for Tuesday's second leg against Atletico – headed in from a long Christian Fuchs throw.

Craig Shakespeare's men doubled their lead shortly after half-time when Riyad Mahrez led a counter-attack downfield and played in Jamie Vardy, who rounded former team-mate Jeff Schlupp and finished excellently.

But Palace halved the deficit quickly – just two minutes later Yohan Cabaye had swept home a loose ball from around 10 yards, and they continued to pile the pressure on their rivals from the East Midlands. It was too much for the Foxes to handle: with 20 minutes left, Christian Benteke rose highest to nod in Andros Townsend's cross.

Goals: Cabaye 54', Benteke 70' • Huth 6', Vardy 52'

Everton 3-1 Burnley

OPTA FACT Leighton Baines is the first defender to reach 50 Premier League assists

Romelu Lukaku struck his 24th Premier League goal of the season to keep Everton charging towards European football next season.

A low-key first half produced little in the way of inspiration, but the game exploded after the interval when the two teams swapped goals. First, Phil Jagielka plundered his third league goal in as many games following a goalmouth scramble, but Burnley were level within three minutes after Joel Robles had felled Sam Vokes in the box. The Welshman stepped up to take the penalty himself and made no mistake from 12 yards.

The brief resurgence was too good to be true, though – the Clarets, after all, brag a better away record than only one team in England's top four divisions (Rotherham, who've claimed only one point on the road all campaign). It was no surprise when Everton restored their lead and cranked up the gears: first, Ross Barkley watched his deflected strike cross the line on a day when his club banned The Sun for derogatory comments made about him in a Kelvin Mackenzie column; then Lukaku made sure of the points four minutes later.

The Belgian now has two more goals than Middlesbrough have managed all year.

Goals: Jagielka 49', Barkley 71', Lukaku 75' • Vokes, pen 52'

Stoke 3-1 Hull

OPTA FACT Each of Xherdan Shaqiri's last 5 Premier League goals have been from outside the box

Hull lose but remain out of the bottom three after continuing their barren away run in the Premier League.

Opponents Stoke were bidding to avoid a fifth straight Premier League defeat for the first time, and duly took the lead early on when Marko Arnautovic smashed one in off the bar inside five minutes following a neat pass from Xherdan Shaqiri.

Hull levelled things up quickly after the break when Harry Maguire's deflected effort squeezed in at the back post, but Marco Silva's rebooted side found themselves behind 15 minutes later when Stoke substitutes Jon Walters and Peter Crouch combined for the latter to head home.

Mark Hughes' team then made sure of all three points via a spectacular Shaqiri effort with 10 minutes left on the clock; the twinkle-toed Swiss forward cut inside and unleashed a beauty to add another clip to his eye-popping showreel.

Goals: Arnautovic 5', Crouch 66', Shaqiri 81' • Maguire 51'

Sunderland 2-2 West Ham

OPTA FACT Wahbi Khazri's goal was the first scored direct from a corner in the Premier League since Ben Watson vs Man City in Jan 2016.

Fabio Borini's 90th-minute goal earned Sunderland a point as they twice came from behind to draw with West Ham at the Stadium of Light.

West Ham took an early lead inside five minutes when Andre Ayew accepted Andy Carroll's square ball and steadied himself before jabbing past Jordan Pickford.

Sunderland equalised midway through the first half when Wahbi Khazri's corner made it all the way home via a post – the Black Cats' first goal in 701 minutes of action – but David Moyes' team were snoozing as the second half kicked off and fell behind again when James Collins converted a Robert Snodgrass corner.

Sunderland didn't give up, though, and snared a point when Borini made the most of a Darren Randolph blunder for 2-2 in the final minute. West Ham had Sam Byram sent off for a second yellow card in the fifth minute of 10 added on.

Goals: Khazri 26', Borini 90' • Ayew 5', Collins 47'

Watford 1-0 Swansea

Swansea failed to gain ground in the relegation fight after a slender defeat at Vicarage Road.

Etienne Capoue netted his first goal since mid-November when he stole possession from Alfie Mawson and then followed up on his own saved strike with a fearsome volley.

The result means Paul Clement's Swans are still two points behind Hull in the drop zone.

Goal: Capoue 42'

New features you'd love on FourFourTwo.com