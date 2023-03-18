Sheffield United v Blackburn Rovers live stream, match preview, team news and kick-off time for this FA Cup match

Sheffield United v Blackburn Rovers live stream and match preview, Sunday 19 March , 12.00pm GMT

Sheffield United v Blackburn Rovers live stream and match preview

Looking for a Sheffield United v Blackburn Rovers live stream? We've got you covered. Sheffield United v Blackburn Rovers is on ITV and STV in the UK. Brit abroad? Use a VPN to watch the FA Cup with your subscription (opens in new tab) from anywhere.

Blackburn Rovers are one game away from their first-ever trip to the new Wembley, but first they must get past Championship rivals Sheffield United in the FA Cup quarter-finals.

The two sides are separated by nine points in the second-tier standings, with the Blades in second place and Rovers in fifth.

United reached the quarter-finals thanks to a stunning 1-0 win over Tottenham, but their form has been up and down recently with three wins and two defeats in their last five outings.

Blackburn are on a good run, with only one defeat in their last 13 games in all competitions, and they also took down Premier League opposition in the last round by beating Leicester 2-1.

The two sides have already met twice this season; Sheffield United won 3-0 at Bramall Road in August, before Rovers got a 1-0 win at Ewood Park in March.

Kick-off is at 12:00pm GMT. Make sure you know how to watch the FA Cup (opens in new tab) wherever you are.

Team news

Ben Osborn, Enda Stevens, Jack O’Connell, Rhian Brewster and Rhys Norrington-Davies have injury problems for Sheffield United.

Rovers are also missing five players: Bradley Dack, Clinton Mola, Daniel Ayala, Jack Vale and Thomas Kaminski.

Form

Sheffield United: WLWLW

Blackburn Rovers: WLWWW

Referee

Tim Robinson will be the referee for Sheffield United v Blackburn Rovers.

Stadium

Sheffield United v Blackburn Rovers will be played at Bramall Lane in Sheffield.

Kick-off and channel

Sheffield United v Blackburn Rovers kick-off is at 12:00pm GMT on Sunday 19 March in the UK. The game is being shown on ITV and ITVX (STV and STV Player in Scotland).

In the US, kick-off time is 8:00am ET / 5:00am PT. The match will be shown on ESPN+ in the US. See below for international broadcast options.

(Image credit: Future)

International FA Cup TV rights

• UK: In the UK, FA Cup rights are shared between the two main terrestrial broadcasters, the BBC and ITV.

• USA: ESPN+ (opens in new tab) is the home of the FA Cup in the States.

• Canada: In Canada, Sportsnet NOW (opens in new tab) is the place to catch the FA Cup action.

• Australia: Paramount+ is where you can watch FA Cup matches in Australia.

• New Zealand: In New Zealand, Sky Sport have the rights to the FA Cup.