Sheriff Tiraspol vs Manchester United live stream: How to watch the Europa League from anywhere in the world

Sheriff Tiraspol vs Manchester United live stream, Thursday 15 September, 5.45pm

Manchester United travel to Moldova eager to put a disappointing loss to Real Sociedad behind them and get off the mark in their Europa League group.

After a poor start to the season, Erik ten Hag’s side were enjoying a mini-revival heading into last week’s opener but succumbed to a shock 1-0 defeat, bringing their four-game winning run to an abrupt end.

United supporters will hope that that subdued showing at Old Trafford was nothing more than a blip and they quickly regain their stride away to surprise package Sheriff Tiraspol.

Last year, Sheriff famously became the first Moldovan team to qualify for the group stage of the Champions League and picked up seven points against Inter Milan, Real Madrid and Shakhtar Donetsk, enough to seal third spot.

Even more impressively, Sheriff beat eventual champions Real 2-1 at the Bernabeu in perhaps the biggest upset in the competition’s history, thanks to a late winner from Luxembourg international Sébastien Thill.

After suffering the embarrassment of being on the losing side that night, new £60million signing Casemiro will be keen to assert his dominance and exact revenge.

Despite the huge difference in stature between the two clubs, Man United know that they can’t afford to underestimate their opponents as they aim to progress to the knockout rounds.

They already have some catching up to do, with Sheriff beating Neil Lennon’s AC Omonia 3-0 to take top spot following the first set of fixtures.

Kick-off is at 5.45pm BST on Thursday 15 September and is being shown on BT Sport 2 (opens in new tab). See below for international broadcast options.

VPN guide

If you’re out of the country for a round of Europa League fixtures, then annoyingly your domestic on-demand services won’t work – the broadcaster knows where you are because of your IP address (boo!). You'll be blocked from watching it, which is not ideal if you’ve paid up for a subscription and still want to catch the action without resorting to illegal feeds you’ve found on Reddit.

But assistance is on hand. To get around that, all you have to do is get a Virtual Private Network (VPN), assuming it complies with your broadcaster’s T&Cs. A VPN creates a private connection between your device and t'internet, meaning the service can’t work out where you are and won't automatically block the service you've paid for. All the info going between is entirely encrypted – and that's a result.

There are plenty of good-value options out there, including:

(opens in new tab) ExpressVPN including a 30-day, money-back guarantee FourFourTwo’s brainy office mates TechRadar (opens in new tab) love its super speedy connections, trustworthy security and the fact it works with Android, Apple, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, PS4 and loads more. You also get a money-back guarantee, 24/7 support and it's currently available for a knockdown price. Go get it!

(opens in new tab) NordVPN with quality mobile and desktop apps A cheaper option and almost ExpressVPN's equal when it comes to quality, too. A single subscription covers six connections, so you can use it on mobile, laptop, streaming devices and more, all at the same time.

(opens in new tab) Surfshark offers a great VPN at a fraction of the price It's clear to see why Surfshark is top of TechRadar's best cheap VPN table – it combines an excellent product with bargain pricing, starting at £2/$2.50 a month!

UK TV rights

BT Sport (opens in new tab) is the place to go for coverage of the Europa League.

US TV rights

CBS and Univision are the Europa League rights holders.

Head back to our VPN advice so you can take advantage when you're out of the country.

Canada TV rights

Based in Canada? The way to watch Europa League football in 2022/23 is with DAZN, which has exclusive rights to all the action.

Want in while you're out of Canada? Scroll back up and check out the VPN offers above.

Australia TV rights

Stan Sport will be screening Europa League games this season.

To take advantage while you're not Down Under, follow the VPN advice towards the top of this page.

New Zealand TV rights

Spark Sport are serving up Europa League action this season.

Check out our VPN deals to watch when you’re not in New Zealand.

