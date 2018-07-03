South Korea's FA decide not to take action against egg-pelting fans

South Korea may have defeated Germany 2-0 to knock the reigning champions out of the World Cup, but their failure to qualify for the tournament's knockout stages proved too much for some.

Upon the squad's return to Incheon airport on Saturday, the players had eggs thrown at them as they stopped for a photo – a traditional 'welcome back' for underperforming teams in the nation.

The Korean FA would need to file a complaint if they wished to press charges against the offenders, but the national team have decided against it.

"We first checked the Korean FA's intention whether it wants to punish the offenders before we launch our investigation," an airport police official said on Tuesday.

"Throwing eggs is considered an assault, but it's also an offence which can't be prosecuted without the victim's objection."

Rotten.

See also...

Atletico Madrid fans collect their old plastic seats from the Vicente Calderon... for free

Japan leave dressing room spotless after agonising World Cup defeat to Belgium

In Other News...