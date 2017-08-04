Stanley Matthews' first ever £5-a-week contract is up for auction

When Matthews was 17, he signed a professional five-year contract with Stoke which consisted of a weekly £5-per-week pay packet.

The Stoke Sentinel are reporting that the contract signed by the England legend, who scored 51 goals for the Potters from his outside-right position, is now up for grabs at sports memorabilia auction Hansons auctioneers, Derbyshire, on August 22.

The guide price at auction is set at £1,000-£2,000. His 1935 contract, when he earned £8 per week, is also up for between £500 and £800.

We won't bore you silly by telling you how Matthews' earnings stack up against Neymar's current wage...

Juan Mata calls on fellow footballers to donate 1% of wage to charity

Usain Bolt is going to be in Pro Evolution Soccer 2018

In Other News... on FourFourTwo.com