Stanley Matthews' first ever £5-a-week contract is up for auction
In an era of mind-bending money, Matthews' more modest deal is up for grabs.
When Matthews was 17, he signed a professional five-year contract with Stoke which consisted of a weekly £5-per-week pay packet.
The Stoke Sentinel are reporting that the contract signed by the England legend, who scored 51 goals for the Potters from his outside-right position, is now up for grabs at sports memorabilia auction Hansons auctioneers, Derbyshire, on August 22.
The guide price at auction is set at £1,000-£2,000. His 1935 contract, when he earned £8 per week, is also up for between £500 and £800.
We won't bore you silly by telling you how Matthews' earnings stack up against Neymar's current wage...
