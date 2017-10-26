Steaua Bucharest's Ianis Stoica scores on debut... aged only 14

Stoica – unsurprisingly, now Steaua's youngest-ever player – played half an hour against third-tier club Sanatatea Cluj in the Romania Cup, with his side already 5-1 up.

But despite the low-key nature of the game he still managed to make his mark by tapping in FCSB's sixth goal.

Stoica was part of former Romania star Nicolae Dica's FCSB squad that averages an age of just 19.73.

The 14-year-old, whose father Pompiliu played for Steaua and Romania, reflected post-match: "This debut and this goal came after my hard work.

"I have been playing football for eight years and spent all of my life in the sport. I train twice a day.

"My father had explained to me how important it is to wear the Steaua shirt and how heavy it can be.

"When I was told I was going to be in the matchday squad, it felt great. I knew on Sunday and this gave me a lot of confidence."

Juventus's Federico Bernardeschi smacks in tasty volley against SPAL in Serie A

Shinji Kagawa becomes first Asian player to join Juan Mata's Common Goal initiative

Russian students threatened with expulsion if they don't attend Akhmat Grozny matches

In Other News... on FourFourTwo.com