Stevenage season preview 2023/24: How Boro plan to build on their League Two promotion

The Stevenage season preview 2023/24 highlights plenty of optimism, following their impressive promotion last campaign.

Stevenage skipper Carl Piergianni produced one of the greatest seasons ever seen by a League Two centre-back, as a solid team effort took Boro up.

A productive window – hometown midfielder Nick Freeman joins from Wycombe – should give Steve Evans’ troops enough to amass 50 points and retain their League One status for 2024/25.

Stevenage season preview 2023/24, the fan's view: Pete Hayman (@boroguide)

Last season was surely beyond the wildest expectations of even the most optimistic fans. Automatic promotion would have been enough, but to also have a memorable FA Cup day out at Aston Villa, and to win, was fantastic.

The big talking point is how we will fare in League One. We have both the budget and determination to keep ourselves out of danger, but what else is possible? How will all of the new players fit into what was a tight squad? What happens if things don’t get off to a good start?

Our key player will be one of our new arrivals, Nathan Thompson. At 32, he brings a shed-load of experience at this level. Signing on-loan keeper Taye Ashby-Hammond on a permanent deal from Fulham is very significant, too.

Nathan Thompson joins Stevenage from Peterborough United (Image credit: Getty Images)

The thing my club really gets right is the clear ethos and identity that we have got back under boss Steve Evans – something we arguably missed since Graham Westley’s third spell in charge.

The one change I’d make would be to add more and better merchandise. A mini-kit or sticker to go in the car wouldn’t go amiss.

I’m least looking forward to playing Northampton – we just have an awful, awful record against them.

Our most underrated player is Jamie Reid, or ‘Big Goal Reidy’ as he came to be known after popping up with goals at key moments. He even ended up as our joint-top scorer, in a more productive campaign all round.

Steve Evans is the Stevenage manager (Image credit: Getty Images)

The fans’ opinion of the gaffer is extremely high, and it’s not difficult to see why. It doesn’t quite mean he has carte blanche, however. A few older fans still have a lingering unease with Evans’ previous misdemeanours, while his occasional touchline shenanigans aren’t exactly acclaimed. The bottom line, though, is that he got us promoted against seemingly enormous odds – everything else is a footnote.

Fans think our owner is keeping us on the straight and narrow, ensuring the club’s long-term stability as much as possible, which is something that can’t be taken for granted in the Football League these days.

We’ll finish 14th. I made the same prediction last season...

Season previews for the Premier League, League One and League Two are all available HERE

Subscribe to FourFourTwo today! Guarantee the finest football stories and interviews dropping on your doorstep every month

The FourFourTwo Season Preview issue is available in shops now. Click here to order yours with free delivery