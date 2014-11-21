Stoke 1-2 Burnley: Clarets display their key weakness, despite victory

Burnley recorded their first away win in the Premier League since a 4-1 rout at Hull back in April 2010.

The Clarets were in dreamland early on, when striker Danny Ings scored in the 12th and 13th minutes to leave the home crowd stunned.

Jon Walters pulled one back, but Sean Dyche's side were able to hold on to seal three points which took them off the bottom of the Premier League table.

Burnley have won six and lost just two of their last 10 away matches against Stoke City.

The Clarets have won back-to-back Premier League games for the first time since August 2009.

Jonathan Walters is Stoke’s leading scorer in Premier League history with 29 goals, two more than any other player.

After failing to score in his first five PL games, Danny Ings has bagged three in his last four.

Stoke have gone six games without a PL clean sheet.

Burnley have conceded more headed goals than any other team in the Premier League this season (9).

Analyse this game with Stats Zone