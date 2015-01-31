Sunderland 2-0 Burnley: Defoe has scored against how many of the 37 top-flight teams he's faced?

Jermain Defoe's first goal for Sunderland helped Gus Poyet's men to a relieving 2-0 win over fellow strugglers Burnley at the Stadium of Light.

Connor Wickham's third league goal of the season fired the Black Cats ahead after 20 minutes, before Defoe struck a second before half-time.

On a day where Leicester, QPR, Hull, West Brom, Crystal Palace and Burnley all lost, this was a huge three points for the north-east side, who lift themselves four points above the drop zone.

Sunderland have won 7 and lost 0 of their last 9 home games against Burnley in league competition.

Sunderland scored with 2 of their 3 shots on target versus Burnley.

The Clarets have only kept 1 clean sheet in their 30 Premier League away matches, conceding 2 or more in 24 of them.

Connor Wickham's last 5 Premier League goals have all arrived at the Stadium of Light.

Burnley have conceded the most headed goals in the Premier League this season (12).

Jermain Defoe scored his first Premier League goal since January 2014.

Burnley are the 33rd different team Defoe has scored against in the Premier League (out of 37 teams faced).

Defoe has scored in 14 consecutive Premier League campaigns.

Sunderland recorded their first Premier League win in 6 attempts (D1 L4).

